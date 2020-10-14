T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W and OPS get volleyball wins

Orangeburg Prep will host Wilson Hall on Thursday, with JV starting at 4 p.m. and varsity play to follow.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Edisto 2

Wade Hampton 0

Edisto took a 2-0 win against Wade Hampton on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-19 and 25-21.

The Lady Cougars were led by Jamequa Bailem-Odom with 2 service points, an ace and a kill, Maegan Zorn with 8 service points, 2 aces, 3 assists and a kill, Amber Williams with 8 service points, 4 aces, and 2 assists, Callie Hewitt with 4 service points and 3 kills, Morgan Dukes with 2 kills, and Jasmine Stewart with 2 service points and 4 assists.

This was the Edisto JV team's last match of this season.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2

Lake Marion 0

SANTEE - Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 2-0 non-region win at Lake Marion on Wednesday, with game scores of 25-6 and 25-17.

O-W was led by Mykaela Void with 12 service points, 2 aces; Taylor Gardner with 9 service points, an ace; Kaiya Grigg with 6 assists.

O-W (8-2 record) plays at Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Thursday.