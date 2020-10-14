T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W and OPS get volleyball wins

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3
Strom Thurmond 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 3-0 match win in Region 5-3A play against Strom Thurmond on Tuesday, with game wins of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-11.
O-W (13-1 overall, 8-1 in region) was led by Jada Berry with 31 assists, 11 service points, 4 service aces, 20 digs; Siri Davis with 11 service points, 3 service aces, and 6 assists; Trinity Winningham with 6 service points, 7 kills, and 5 digs; Setene Green with 13 service points, 8 kills, 3 block kills; Dasha Scott with 8 digs and 7 service points; Stephany Brailey with 8 kills; Ki'ra Wright with 14 service points, 3 service aces, 14 digs; and Mackenzie Morgan with 5 service points, 22 digs.
O-W was to play at Lake Marion on Wednesday.
Orangeburg Prep 3
Thomas Sumter 0
DALZELL - Orangeburg Prep picked up a region win on the road on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 win at Thomas Sumter Academy, with game scores of 27-25, 25-22 and 25-15.
OP was led by Charlotte Laird: 15 points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Ashlyn Smith: 10 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs; Lydia Riley: 5 kills, 2 blocks; Kelcey Lake: 6 kills; and Isabelle Wassell: 4 kills, 16 assists, 11 digs.
Orangeburg Prep will host Wilson Hall on Thursday, with JV starting at 4 p.m. and varsity play to follow.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Edisto 2
Wade Hampton 0
Edisto took a 2-0 win against Wade Hampton on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-19 and 25-21.
The Lady Cougars were led by Jamequa Bailem-Odom with 2 service points, an ace and a kill, Maegan Zorn with 8 service points, 2 aces, 3 assists and a kill, Amber Williams with 8 service points, 4 aces, and 2 assists, Callie Hewitt with 4 service points and 3 kills, Morgan Dukes with 2 kills, and Jasmine Stewart with 2 service points and 4 assists.
This was the Edisto JV team's last match of this season.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2
Lake Marion 0
SANTEE - Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 2-0 non-region win at Lake Marion on Wednesday, with game scores of 25-6 and 25-17.
O-W was led by Mykaela Void with 12 service points, 2 aces; Taylor Gardner with 9 service points, an ace; Kaiya Grigg with 6 assists.
O-W (8-2 record) plays at Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Thursday.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2
Strom Thurmond 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson won a region match against Strom Thurmond on Tuesday by a 2-0 score, with game scores of 25-16 and 25-8.
For O-W, Imani Mitchell had 10 points, 2 kills, 5 assists, Taylor Gardner had 8 points, Jasmine Anderson had 8 points, a kill, Mykaela Void had 3 points, and Kaiya Grigg had 5 assists.
O-W (7-2 record) will play Wednesday at Lake Marion Our next game is tomorrow at Lake Marion.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Carver-Edisto 2
Howard Middle 0
Carver-Edisto took a both wins in a best-two-of-three matches scheduled on Monday against Robert E. Howard Middle School.
The Lady Cougars won match one with game scores of 25-22 and 26-24, and won match two with game scores of 25-5 and 25-23.
Leading the way for Carver-Edisto, Cana Showman, Jamie Jones, Gracie Cox and Jakya Robinson played well. Robinson had the game-winning dig in one of the matches.
The Lady Cougars (1-1) will play at North on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
