T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W and Edisto volleyball get wins

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3
Brookland-Cayce 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 3-0 win against Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday in Region 5-3A play, with game scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-17.
The Bruinettes are 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the region.
O-W was led by Jada Berry with 35 assists, 12 service points, 4 service aces, Kira Wright with 14 service points and 14 digs, Setene Green with 7 service points, 9 kills, 3 block kills, Siri Davis with 5 assists, 14 service points, Mackenzie Morgan with 4 service points, 24 digs, Kahji Calas with 7 service points, 9 digs, Stephany Brailey with 5 service points and 6 kills, and Dasha Scott with 9 digs.
O-W will play at Gilbert on Thursday at 7 p.m. in another region match.
Edisto 3
Pelion 0
Edisto took a 3-0 region win against Pelion on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.
The Lady Cougars were led by Jalynn Frazier with 12 points and 5 service aces, Chloe Hall with 12 points, 2 service aces and 3 assists, Hannah Breland with 10 points, 2 service aces, 5 kills and 3 blocks, Saniya Mack with 11 points, 2 service aces and 3 assists, Ashley Shafer with 8 points, 2 service aces, 5 kills and 2 blocks.
Edisto will play at Bethune-Bowman on Wednesday.
Palmetto Christian 3
Orangeburg Prep 1
Orangeburg Prep dropped a home region match to Palmetto Christian, 3-1, on Tuesday, with game scores of 6-25, 18-25, 26-24 and 12-25.
The Lady Indians were led by Isabelle Wassell with 5 kills, 5 assists and 18 digs, Kelcey Lake with 5 points, an ace, 3 kills, an assist, Ashlyn Smith with 11 digs, Presley Collins with 8 digs, Skylar Stillinger with 6 digs, Lydia Riley with 2 blocks and 6 kills, and Charlotte Laird with 2 blocks and 2 kills.
Orangeburg Prep will host Thomas Sumter Academy on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2
Brookland-Cayce 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 2-0 win against Brookland-Cayce in a home region match on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-21 and 25-9.
The JV Bruinettes were led by Taylor Gardner with 10 service points, Kaiya Grigg with 10 service points and 5 assists, Jasmine Anderson with 6 service points, a kill and 2 blocks, and Imani Mitchell with 3 kills.
O-W (2-1) plays Thursday at Gilbert at 5:30 p.m in another region contest.
Edisto 2
Pelion 0
Edisto took a 2-0 region win against Pelion on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-16 and 25-19.
The JV Lady Cougars were led by Taegan Zorn with 10 points, 2 service aces and 8 assists, Zy'Asia Stewart with 9 points, 2 service aces, 5 kills and 4 blocks, Jamequa Bailem-Odom with 8 points, 4 service aces, Jasmine Stewart with 5 points and 2 aces, Callie Hewitt with 4 points, 2 service aces and 6 assists.
Edisto will play at Bethune-Bowman on Wednesday.
Palmetto Christian 2
Orangeburg Prep 1
Orangeburg Prep dropped a home region match to Palmetto Christian Academy, 2-1, on Tuesday, with game scores of 21-25, 25-14, and 20-25.
The JV Lady Indians were led by Lauren Ballew with 14 points, 2 aces, 6 kills and 6 digs, Izzy Exum with 6 points, an ace, 3 kills and 8 digs, Katherine Lambrecht with 6 points, an ace, 2 kills, 17 digs, Rebecca Ann Fairey with 9 digs, Joni Holstad with a block and 5 kills, and Anna Katherine Evatt with 6 kills.
OP will play host to Laurence Manning Academy on Monday at 5 p.m.
