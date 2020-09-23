T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W and Edisto volleyball get wins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3

Brookland-Cayce 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 3-0 win against Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday in Region 5-3A play, with game scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-17.

The Bruinettes are 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the region.

O-W was led by Jada Berry with 35 assists, 12 service points, 4 service aces, Kira Wright with 14 service points and 14 digs, Setene Green with 7 service points, 9 kills, 3 block kills, Siri Davis with 5 assists, 14 service points, Mackenzie Morgan with 4 service points, 24 digs, Kahji Calas with 7 service points, 9 digs, Stephany Brailey with 5 service points and 6 kills, and Dasha Scott with 9 digs.

O-W will play at Gilbert on Thursday at 7 p.m. in another region match.

Edisto 3

Pelion 0

Edisto took a 3-0 region win against Pelion on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.