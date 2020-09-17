T&D REGION SPORTS: Northside Christian tops OP volleyball

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Northside Christian 3

Orangeburg Prep 0

LEXINGTON - Northside Christian took a 3-0 home win against Orangeburg Prep in the opening match of region play, with game scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-14.

The Lady Indians were led by Anna Beth Lambrecht with 6 points, 1 ace, 3 digs, Charlotte Laird with 5 points, 1 kill, 1 block, Ashlyn Smith with 10 digs, Isabelle Wassell with 8 digs, Presley Collins with 5 digs, and Lydia Riley with 3 kills, 1 block.

Orangeburg Prep will host Palmetto Christian on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Northside Christian 2

Orangeburg Prep 1

LEXINGTON - Northside Christian Academy took a 2-1 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Thursday, with game scores of 28-26, 23-25 and 28-26.

The JV Lady Indians were led by Rebecca Ann Fairey with 13 points, 3 aces, 8 digs, Izzy Exum with 11 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 8 digs, Anna Katherine Evatt with 14 kills, Katherine Lambrecht with 16 digs, Joni Holstad with 6 kills, and Payton Schurlknight with 9 digs, 7 assists.

OP will play host to Palmetto Christian on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

