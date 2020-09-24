T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA volleyball stays unbeaten

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Holly Hill Academy 3
Andrew Jackson Academy 0
HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy improved to 5-0 this season (5-0 in region play) with Tuesday's 3-0 home win against Andrew Jackson Academy, with game scores of 25-23, 25-11 and 25-22.
The Lady Raiders were led by Halle Mott with 5 aces and 8 kills, Brooke Fennessey with 7 kills and 9 digs, Madison Steele with 5 kills and 9 digs, Lily McWaters with 5 digs, and Karsyn Smoak with 4 aces, 22 assists and 3 kills.
HHA will host Patrick Henry Academy on Thursday.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3
Brookland-Cayce 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 3-0 win against Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday in Region 5-3A play, with game scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-17.
The Bruinettes are 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the region.
O-W was led by Jada Berry with 35 assists, 12 service points, 4 service aces, Kira Wright with 14 service points and 14 digs, Setene Green with 7 service points, 9 kills, 3 block kills, Siri Davis with 5 assists, 14 service points, Mackenzie Morgan with 4 service points, 24 digs, Kahji Calas with 7 service points, 9 digs, Stephany Brailey with 5 service points and 6 kills, and Dasha Scott with 9 digs.
O-W will play at Gilbert on Thursday at 7 p.m. in another region match.
Edisto 3
Pelion 0
Edisto took a 3-0 region win against Pelion on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.
The Lady Cougars were led by Jalynn Frazier with 12 points and 5 service aces, Chloe Hall with 12 points, 2 service aces and 3 assists, Hannah Breland with 10 points, 2 service aces, 5 kills and 3 blocks, Saniya Mack with 11 points, 2 service aces and 3 assists, Ashley Shafer with 8 points, 2 service aces, 5 kills and 2 blocks.
Edisto 3
Bethune-Bowman 2
ROWESVILLE - Edisto took a 3-2 tiebreaker win at Bethune-Bowman on Wednesday night, with game scores of 18-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-26 and 15-10.
The Lady Cougars were led by Janae Darby with 31 points, 7 aces and 31 assists, Hannah Breland with 19 points, 8 aces, 5 assists, 7 kills and 5 blocks, Saniya Mack with 12 points, 2 aces, 13 assists and 3 kills, Ashley Shafer with 8 points, 3 aces, 3 assists and 6 kills, Chloe Showman with 7 points and 3 aces, Skylar Davis with 7 points, 5 assists and a kill, Chloe Hall with 4 points and 30 assists, Zy'Asia Stewart with 10 kills and 4 blocks.
Edisto will play at Wade Hampton on Tuesday, with JV starting at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Edisto 2
Pelion 0
Edisto took a 2-0 region win against Pelion on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-16 and 25-19.
The JV Lady Cougars were led by Taegan Zorn with 10 points, 2 service aces and 8 assists, Zy'Asia Stewart with 9 points, 2 service aces, 5 kills and 4 blocks, Jamequa Bailem-Odom with 8 points, 4 service aces, Jasmine Stewart with 5 points and 2 aces, Callie Hewitt with 4 points, 2 service aces and 6 assists.
Edisto was to play at Bethune-Bowman on Wednesday.
