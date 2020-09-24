T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA volleyball stays unbeaten

O-W will play at Gilbert on Thursday at 7 p.m. in another region match.

Edisto 3

Pelion 0

Edisto took a 3-0 region win against Pelion on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.

The Lady Cougars were led by Jalynn Frazier with 12 points and 5 service aces, Chloe Hall with 12 points, 2 service aces and 3 assists, Hannah Breland with 10 points, 2 service aces, 5 kills and 3 blocks, Saniya Mack with 11 points, 2 service aces and 3 assists, Ashley Shafer with 8 points, 2 service aces, 5 kills and 2 blocks.

Edisto 3

Bethune-Bowman 2

ROWESVILLE - Edisto took a 3-2 tiebreaker win at Bethune-Bowman on Wednesday night, with game scores of 18-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-26 and 15-10.

The Lady Cougars were led by Janae Darby with 31 points, 7 aces and 31 assists, Hannah Breland with 19 points, 8 aces, 5 assists, 7 kills and 5 blocks, Saniya Mack with 12 points, 2 aces, 13 assists and 3 kills, Ashley Shafer with 8 points, 3 aces, 3 assists and 6 kills, Chloe Showman with 7 points and 3 aces, Skylar Davis with 7 points, 5 assists and a kill, Chloe Hall with 4 points and 30 assists, Zy'Asia Stewart with 10 kills and 4 blocks.