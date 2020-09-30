T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA tops DA, OPS tops CA in volleyball action

OP was led by Katherine Lambrecht with 10 points, an ace, a kill, Payton Schurlknight with 4 points, an ace, a kill, 3 assists, Anna Katherine Evatt with 5 kills, Joni Holstad with 3 kills, and Averi Evans with 3 kills.

Orangeburg Prep will host Northside Christian on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep 2

Laurence Manning 0

Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning Academy 2-0 at home on Monday, with game scores of 25-22 and 25-3.

The JV Lady Indians were led by Averi Evans with 12 points, 6 aces, an assist, Lauren Ballew with 8 points, 2 kills, Payton Schurlknight with 5 points, an ace, an assist, Izzy Exum with 4 kills, an assist, 3 digs, and Rebecca Ann Fairey with 4 kills, an assist, 4 digs.

Orangeburg Prep 2

Lee Academy 1

BISHOPVILLE - Orangeburg Prep took a 2-1 region win at Lee Academy on Tuesday.

The JV Lady Indians won with game scores of 25-13, 19-25 and 25-14.