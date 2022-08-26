T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville volleyball improves to 2-0

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Branchville 3, Cathedral Academy 0

Branchville improved to 2-0 on the season with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-17) victory over Cathedral Academy Thursday night.

The Lady Yellow Jackets were led by Brianna Wiles 23 kills. Mary Grace Vallentine had seven kills and Riley Shuler had 35 assists.

Branchville will take part in at tournament at Orangeburg-Wilkinson Saturday.

Hammond 3, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep fell to Hammond 3-0 (14-25, 14-25, 19-25) Thursday.

Jane Walker Yonce led OPS with seven kills and two blocks. Abby Lyn Pantaleon had five kills; Joni Holstad had four kills; Izzy Exum had four kills and 13 digs; Katherine Lambrecht had 21 digs; Annabelle Hunter had 11 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Dorchester Academy Tuesday at 4 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Hammond 0

Orangeburg Prep defeated Hammond 2-0 (25-15, 30-28) Thursday.

Hannah Lambrecht led OPS with nine service points, six aces and six digs. Morgan Newsome had seven points, five aces and one dig; Emma Grace Burleson had six points, three aces, three kills and two digs.