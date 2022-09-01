T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville sweeps double header from Allendale-Fairfax

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Branchville 2-2, Allendale-Fairfax 0-0

Branchville swept a two-match series from Allendale-Fairfax 2-0 (25-13, 25-11) and 2-0 (25-12, 25-17).

Brianna Wiles led the Yellow Jackets with 13 kills. Addison Barr had four aces; Kira Infinger had four aces; Riley Shuler had 20 assists.

Branchville improves to 10-1 on the season and 4-0 in region play.

Orangeburg Prep 3, Laurence Manning 0

Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-15) Thursday night.

Katherine Lambrecht led OP with 12 service points, 1 ace, and 11 digs. Jane Walker Yonce had 9 service points, 3 aces, 7 kills, and 5 digs; Abby Lyn Pantaleon had 7 service, 1 ace, 3 kills, and 1 dig; Annabelle Hunter had 7 service points, 16 assists, and 16 digs; Joni Holstad had 6 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, and 4 digs; Izzy Exum had 8 kills.

Orangeburg Prep will host Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 6 beginning with a B-team game at 4 p.m.

Branchville 2-2, Bridges Prep 0-0

Branchville swept a two-match series from Bridges Prep 2-0 (25-7, 25-12) and 2-0 (25-16, 25-13).

Brianna Wiles led the Yellow Jackets with 14 kills and four aces. Mary Grace Vallentine had 12 kills and eight aces; Kira Infinger had nine kills and Riley Shuler had 43 assists and six aces.

Holly Hill Academy 3, Colleton Prep 0

Karsyn Smoak had six aces and 19 assists to help lead Holly Hill Academy to a 3-0 victory over Colleton Prep.

Julianna Grooms had seven kills and two aces; Laura Grace Atkinson had nine kills and three aces; Kaley Bell had four aces and three kills and Lexi Watkins had five digs.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Laurence Manning 0

Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning 2-0 (25-9, 25-14) Thursday.

Prestan Schurlknight led OP with 12 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill, and 2 digs; Emma Grace Burleson had 9 service points and 3 kills; Jayme Culler had 5 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills, and 1 dig and Kate Holstein recorded 4 kills.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Harvest Christian Academy 56, Orangeburg Christian Academy 8