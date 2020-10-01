T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville, O-W volleyball teams win

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Branchville wins tri-match
BAMBERG - Branchville won a tri-match in Bamberg on Thursday, topping Bamberg-Ehrhardt 2-1 and Estill 2-0 in region play.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (11-3-2 overall, 8-0 in Region 6-A) were led by Haley Hess with 14 aces, 3 kills, 15 digs, Carley Kinard with 11 kills, 3 blocks, and Riley Shuler with 24 assists, 4 aces.
Branchville plays host to May River on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in a non-region match.
Branchville 3
Bethune-Bowman 0
ROWESVILLE - Branchville took a 3-0 road win in Region 6-A play on Wednesday night at Bethune-Bowman, with game scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-18.
The Yellow Jackets moved to 9-3-2 overall, 6-0 in region, as they were led by Carley Kinard with 9 kills, 6 digs, Brianna Wiles with 7 kills, 10 digs, 9 receptions, 3 aces, Riley Shuler with 24 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs, and Haley Hess with 3 aces, 10 digs, 16 receptions.
Branchville was set to play a tri-match with Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Estill in Bamberg on Thursday.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3
Strom Thurmond 0
JOHNSTON - Orangeburg Wilkinson took a 3-0 road region win at Strom Thurmond on Thursday night, with game scores of 25-21, 25-15, 25-4.
O-W is 8-1 overall, 4-1 in region, and was led by Siri Davis with 10 service points, 6 assists, 5 digs, 5 service points; Setene Green with 7 service points, 10 kills, 8 block kills; Ki'ra Wright with 12 service points, 7 service aces, 15 digs, a kill; Jada Berry with 7 service points, 2 service aces, 2 kills, 34 assists, and 9 digs; Stephany Brailey with 4 digs, 8 kills; Ayanna Daniels with 7 service points, 4 service aces and 12 digs; and Mackenzie Morgan with 28 digs, 4 service points.
O-W plays host to Fox Creek in another region match on Tuesday.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2
Strom Thurmond 0
JOHNSTON - Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 2-0 road region win at Strom Thurmond on Thursday, with game wins of 25-19, 25-21.
O-W was led by Mykaela Void with 6 points, an ace, Taylor Gardner with 5 points, Kaiya Grigg with 4 points, 6 assists, Imani Mitchell with 3 points, 8 assists.
O-W is 3-2 and will play Tuesday at home against Fox Creek in another region match.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 32
Colleton Prep 6
Orangeburg Prep improved to 4-1 on the season with a 32-6 victory over Colleton Prep at Indian Field on Thursday.
Brayden Gramling ran for a 30-yard touchdown. Gramling also threw 2 touchdown passes of 81 yards to T Riley and 25 yards to Walt Mims.
Chris Glover added a 3-yard touchdown run.
Gramling completed two 2-point conversions to Jody Gillam.
Mims and Hart Wiles added 2-point conversion runs.
Defensively, tackle leaders were Charlie McCutchen, Wiles, Chris Glover, Morrison Burroughs, Avery Ravenell, and Jackson Strickland.
Strickland added an on-side kickoff recovery and Kyran Glover added an interception.
The Middle School Indians will return to action at Thomas Heyward on Thursday, October 15th.
South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll
(first place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A - 1. Dutch Fork (12), 2. Dorman, 3. Gaffney, 4. (tie) Fort Dorchester, Byrnes, 6. Sumter, 7. Goose Creek, 8. Spring Valley, 9. T.L. Hanna, 10. River Bluff. Also receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Northwestern
Class 4A - 1. Myrtle Beach (12), 2. South Pointe, 3. Greenville, 4. AC Flora, 5. Greenwood, 6. North Myrtle Beach, 7. West Florence, 8. May River, 9. Westside, 10. Hartsville. Others receiving votes: Wilson, Greer, Laurens, York, Beaufort
Class 3A - 1. Dillon (10), 2. Wren (1), 3. Chapman (1), 4. Daniel, 5. Belton Honea Path, 6. Camden, 7. Chester, 8. Brookland-Cayce, 9. Union County, 10. (tie) Oceanside Collegiate, Gilbert. Also receiving votes: Aynor, Strom Thurmond, Lake City
Class 2A - 1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Newberry, 4. Gray Collegiate, 5. Saluda (1), 6. Cheraw, 7. Timberland, 8. Chesnee, 9. Marion, 10. (tie) Andrew Jackson, Batesburg Leesville. Also receiving votes: Pageland Central, Mullins
Class A - 1. Lamar (4), 2. Lake View (2), 3. Ridge Spring–Monetta (1), 4. Southside Christian, 5. Green Sea Floyds (3), 6. Wagener-Salley (2), 7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 8. Whale Branch, 9. Blackville-Hilda, 10. McCormick. Also receiving votes: C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Branchville, Cross
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith, III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal
