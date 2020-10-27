T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville, O-W, Bamberg-Ehrhardt volleyball teams advance in playoffs

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Branchville opens playoffs with 3-0 win

BRANCHVILLE - The Branchville Yellow Jackets swept Carvers Bay 3-0 at home on Tuesday in a SCHSL Class A Lower State playoff first-round match, with game scores of 25-6, 25-9 and 25-18.

Branchville was led by Brianna Wiles with 13 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces, Kira Infinger with 5 kills, Carley Kinard with 5 aces, 3 kills, 12 digs, Haley Hess with 10 digs, 9 receptions, 3 aces, and Riley Shuler with 19 assists, 10 digs.

The Yellow Jackets, a No. 1 seed, will host No. 2-seeded Lake View on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a second-round match. The Lady Gators swept No. 1-seeded Palmetto Scholars 3-0 on Tuesday.

O-W rebounds for 3-2 win in 3A playoffs

CAMDEN - Orangeburg-Wilkinson rebounded down 0-2 to win 3-2 at No. 2-seeded Camden on Tuesday in the first round of SCHSL Class 3A Lower State playoffs, with game scores of 24-26, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20 and 15-12.

The No. 2-seeded Bruinettes will play at No. 1-seeded Oceanside Collegiate on Thursday in second-round action.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3

Johnsonville 2