 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville, O-W, Bamberg-Ehrhardt volleyball teams advance in playoffs
0 comments
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville, O-W, Bamberg-Ehrhardt volleyball teams advance in playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Branchville round one kill at the net

Brianna Wiles (15) delivers a scoring return at the net for Branchville in Tuesday's Class A first-round playoff win against Carvers Bay in Branchville. Wiles led Branchville with 13 kills.

 DonnyKnightPhotography.smugmug.com

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Branchville opens playoffs with 3-0 win

BRANCHVILLE - The Branchville Yellow Jackets swept Carvers Bay 3-0 at home on Tuesday in a SCHSL Class A Lower State playoff first-round match, with game scores of 25-6, 25-9 and 25-18.

Branchville was led by Brianna Wiles with 13 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces, Kira Infinger with 5 kills, Carley Kinard with 5 aces, 3 kills, 12 digs, Haley Hess with 10 digs, 9 receptions, 3 aces, and Riley Shuler with 19 assists, 10 digs.

The Yellow Jackets, a No. 1 seed, will host No. 2-seeded Lake View on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a second-round match. The Lady Gators swept No. 1-seeded Palmetto Scholars 3-0 on Tuesday.

O-W rebounds for 3-2 win in 3A playoffs

CAMDEN - Orangeburg-Wilkinson rebounded down 0-2 to win 3-2 at No. 2-seeded Camden on Tuesday in the first round of SCHSL Class 3A Lower State playoffs, with game scores of 24-26, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20 and 15-12.

The No. 2-seeded Bruinettes will play at No. 1-seeded Oceanside Collegiate on Thursday in second-round action.

+30 IN PHOTOS: Branchville volleyball wins first-round match over Carvers Bay

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3

Johnsonville 2

JOHNSONVILLE - The No. 2-seeded Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Red Raiders finished strong for a 3-2 upset of No. 1-seeded Johnsonville in the first round of SCHSL Class A Lower State playoffs on Tuesday.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

B-E will play at No. 1-seeded East Clarendon on Thursday at 6 p.m. in second-round action.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News