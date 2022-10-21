T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville blanks Lamar

Branchville 3, Lamar 0

Riley Shuler led the Yellow Jackets with 21 assists, nine aces and two digs. Brianna Wiles had eight kills and five aces; Kira Infinger had five kills and one ace; Mary Grace Vallentine had three kills and three aces; Emily Heape had four digs, four receptions and one ace; Cadence McAlhany had two digs and one reception.