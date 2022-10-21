 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville blanks Lamar

STATE VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

Branchville 3, Lamar 0

Branchville varsity volleyball defeated Lamar 3-0 (25-7, 25-4, 25-14) in the first round of the SCHSL Class A state playoffs.

Riley Shuler led the Yellow Jackets with 21 assists, nine aces and two digs. Brianna Wiles had eight kills and five aces; Kira Infinger had five kills and one ace; Mary Grace Vallentine had three kills and three aces; Emily Heape had four digs, four receptions and one ace; Cadence McAlhany had two digs and one reception.

Branchville will play host to East Clarendon in the second round Tuesday, Oct. 25.

First Round Scores (Class A)

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3, Hannah-Pamplico 0

St. Joseph’s 3, North 0

People are also reading…

Southside Christian 3, Denmark-Olar 0

First Round Scores (Class 2A)

North Central 3, Edisto 0

Woodland 3, Lake Marion 0

