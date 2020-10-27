T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville, Bamberg-Ehrhardt volleyball teams advance in playoffs

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Branchville opens playoffs with 3-0 win

BRANCHVILLE - The Branchville Yellow Jackets swept Carvers Bay 3-0 at home on Tuesday in a SCHSL Class A Lower State playoff first-round match, with game scores of 25-6, 25-9 and 25-18.

Branchville was led by Brianna Wiles with 13 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces, Kira Infinger with 5 kills, Carley Kinard with 5 aces, 3 kills, 12 digs, Haley Hess with 10 digs, 9 receptions, 3 aces, and Riley Shuler with 19 assists, 10 digs.

The Yellow Jackets, a No. 1 seed, will host No. 2-seeded Lake View on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a second-round match. The Lady Gators swept No. 1-seeded Palmetto Scholars 3-0 on Tuesday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3

Johnsonville 2

JOHNSONVILLE - The No. 2-seeded Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Red Raiders finished strong for a 3-2 upset of No. 1-seeded Johnsonville in the first round of SCHSL Class A Lower State playoffs on Tuesday.

B-E will play at No. 1-seeded East Clarendon on Thursday at 6 p.m. in second-round action.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0