Region teams begin serving up volleyball: Lady Raiders pass early test at CA

ST. MATTHEWS -- Dorchester Academy opened its volleyball season Monday with a 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24) road victory over Calhoun Academy.
Head coach Sheryle Young was proud of the way her team was able to rally after falling behind in the third and fourth sets.
"Our girls could have laid down, but I was happy with the way they fought," Young said. "They learned to never give up, no matter the score. That's something we can take into the rest of the season."
It looked as if the match would go to a fifth set when Calhoun Academy took a 24-22 lead, needing just one point to extend the match. Dorchester Academy scored four consecutive points to seal the win.
Paige Shelton led the Lady Raiders with 10 aces, eight digs and seven kills. Lauren Creel added 30 receptions and two aces while Saylor Judy led DA with 13 assists.
Despite the victory, Young knows there is plenty to work on before Dorchester goes into region play.
"In the first set we didn't block like we should have," Young said. "Defensively, we got better later in the game, and gave our players some opportunities. We have to get better at blocking at the net, that will help our back-row defense. We also have to be more consistent with our serves."
Calhoun Academy head coach Travis Kingsmore said serving was the difference in the game as the Lady Cavs had 20 missed serves in the match.
"We got to make serves. We're trying to run our offense and all we have to do is put the ball in play, put the pressure on them, and we'll be fine," Kingsmore said. "We're a pretty good team, but until we put it all together we're going to keep playing from behind."
Kingsmore said the 20 missed serves were not only a great deal of points, but also came at critical times in the match.
"We need to work on togetherness, working as a team, talking, communicating, we can't fight each other," Kingsmore said.
With one senior and four juniors on the roster Kingsmore said he hopes his experienced players will step up to be vocal leaders on the court as the season continues.