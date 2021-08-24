Region teams begin serving up volleyball: Lady Raiders pass early test at CA

ST. MATTHEWS -- Dorchester Academy opened its volleyball season Monday with a 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24) road victory over Calhoun Academy.

Head coach Sheryle Young was proud of the way her team was able to rally after falling behind in the third and fourth sets.

"Our girls could have laid down, but I was happy with the way they fought," Young said. "They learned to never give up, no matter the score. That's something we can take into the rest of the season."

It looked as if the match would go to a fifth set when Calhoun Academy took a 24-22 lead, needing just one point to extend the match. Dorchester Academy scored four consecutive points to seal the win.

Paige Shelton led the Lady Raiders with 10 aces, eight digs and seven kills. Lauren Creel added 30 receptions and two aces while Saylor Judy led DA with 13 assists.

Despite the victory, Young knows there is plenty to work on before Dorchester goes into region play.

"In the first set we didn't block like we should have," Young said. "Defensively, we got better later in the game, and gave our players some opportunities. We have to get better at blocking at the net, that will help our back-row defense. We also have to be more consistent with our serves."