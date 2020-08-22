Orangeburg County schools to return to sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout the summer, Orangeburg County School District’s administration and Board of Trustees have held strong to their decision to delay athletic conditioning and practice for student-athletes amidst continued coronavirus concerns.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, their adult coaches, and community must come before all else,” OCSD superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

The South Carolina High School League, South Carolina high school sports governing body, made the decision to officially begin fall sports seasons for volleyball and cross country on Monday, August 24 (girls’ tennis officially began August 17).

“With athletics officially beginning throughout the state on Monday, and many student-athletes hopeful for college scholarships that may result from this season, we had a really tough call to make,” Foster said.

Following a late Thursday evening virtual meeting with OCSD athletic directors, coaches, principals, and in consultation with district and school administrators, the district made the decision to allow student-athletes and coaches who were ready to return to play to do so under very stringent health and safety guidelines.