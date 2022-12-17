 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: O-W's Winningham leads T&D season honors

Player of the year

Player of the Year: Trinity Winningham (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)

2022 All-State, North-South, team captain, best all-around player, offensive player of the year, 94-percent serve, 35 aces, 93-percent attack, 248 kills, six block kills, 216 digs, 193 receptions

Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior Trinity Winningham is the 2022 T&D Region Volleyball Player of the Year.

After falling short against Gilbert the last two seasons, Winningham helped lead the Bruinettes to a tie-breaking victory over the Lady Indians that clinched the school’s first region championship since 2018.

Winningham would be named All-Region, All-State and invited to play in the North-South All-Star game.

She was a team captain for O-W and was named the team’s Best All-Around player and Offensive Player of the Year.

She finished the season with a 94% serve rate, 35 aces, 93% attack rate, 248 kills, six block kills, 216 digs and 193 receptions.

All-Region Team

First Team

Brianna Wiles (Branchville) All-State, All-Region, North-South, 24 aces, 221 receptions, 256 kills, 189 digs, Mikayla Hallman (B-E) Region Player of the Year, All-State, 81-percent serve, 76 aces, 160 kills, 11-percent attack, 60 digs, 3 blocks, Izzy Exum (OPS) All-Region, North-South, 229 digs, 8.5 blocks, 30 assists, led team in kills, Blakely Kingsmore (CA) All-Region, North-South, runner-up Region POTY, 29 aces, 26 blocks, 18 assists, 182 kills, 368 digs, Ki’ra Wright (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) All-Region, captain MVP, 98-percent serve, 63 aces, 94-percent attack, 279 kills, 135 assists, 11 block kills, 329 digs, 298 receptions, Karsyn Smoak (HHA) Region Player of the Year, 105 kills, 56 aces, 287 assists

Second Team

Syrenity Sims (North) All-Region, team captain, 82 kills, 62 digs, 38 blcoks, 18 assists, Emily Heape (Branchville) All-State, All-Region, 31 aces, 325 receptions, 201 digs, Jasmine Anderson (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) All-Region, North-South, Defensive POTY, 90-percent serve, six aces, 89-percent attack, 139 kills, 179 block kills, 108 digs, 19 receptions, Paige Shelton (DA) All-Region, North-South, led team in kills and aces, Gracen Zeigler (B-E) team MVP, All-Region, 81-percent serve, 39 aces, 467 assists, eight kills, 18 digs, Mary Grace Vallentine (Branchville) All-Region, 30 aces, 145 kills, 28 blocks

Honorable Mention

Katherine Lambrect (OPS) All-Region, 294 digs, 97-percent serve, Lauren Ballew (OPS) All-Region, third on team in kills, 90-percent serve, Jane Walker Yonce (OPS) second on team in kills, 21 blocks, 30 aces, 92-percent serve, Amelia Stembridge (B-E) All-Region, 88-percent serve, 47 aces, 136 kills, 23-percent attack, 15 digs, 52 blocks, Julianna Grooms (HHA) All-Region, 98 kills, 29 aces, 11 assists, Laura Grace Atkinson (HHA) All-Region, 89 kills, 26 aces, Kaley Bell (HHA) 50 kills, 40 aces, 41 assists, Lauren Creel (DA) All-Region, led team in digs, receptions and aces, Riley Shuler (Branchville) All-Region, 80 aces, 30 kills, 445 assists, 122 digs, Kara Infinger (Branchville) 33 aces, 80 kills, 33 digs, Darian Dawson (OW) All-Region, 96-percent serve, 19 aces, 49 assists, 369 digs, 329 receptions, Alyx Foster (OW) All-Region, 96-percent serve, 59 aces, 16 kills, 10 blocks, 264 digs, 165 receptions, Imani Mitchell (OW) 90-percent attack, 81 kills, 120 block kills, Larkyn Jones (OW) 80-percent serve, 129 assists, 19 block kills, 46 digs, 19 receptions, Kiara Rose (OW) 79-percent serve, five kills, 100 assists, eight block kills, 29 digs, 28 receptions, Callie Hewitt (Edisto) All-Region, All-State, Reagan Kizer (CA) All-Region, North-South, 112 kills, 21 aces, seven blocks, 164 digs

