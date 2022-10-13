HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: O-W battles Gilbert to win region title

For the third-consecutive year, Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Gilbert's volleyball teams needed a third match to decide the region championship.

After watching Gilbert walk off as region champs the last two years, Orangeburg-Wilkinson was finally able to re-claim the region title after a 3-1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-15, 25-21).

"I'm just so happy," O-W head coach Denolis Wright said after the game. "The one thing we stressed was no matter what the call, we have to keep playing. We had some adversity but the girls were able to fight through it."

The Bruinettes opened the match with an 8-3 run on their way to a victory in the first set. It's the third time this season Orangeburg-Wilkinson was able to win the first set against Gilbert.

Things started to unravel a bit in the second set as Gilbert was able to take control early. The Bruinettes seemed out of synch, hitting long and allowing some shots to hit the floor.

The third set was tight until Orangeburg-Wilkinson was able to go on a 3-0 run to build a 16-13 lead. The Bruinettes would eventually get it to 21-15 before Gilbert called a timeout. Jasmine Anderson would finish off the set with two big blocks to give O-W a 25-15 win.

The fourth set featured a number of runs as Gilbert opened 6-2 before Orangeburg-Wilkinson came back to take an 11-8 lead. Gilbert would respond with a run to make it 14-13 forcing an O-W timeout. The Bruinettes would eventually tie the match at 17-17 before getting a two point lead and forcing Gilbert to call its final timeout. Leading 23-21, O-W would score the last two points to clinch the region championship.

"This team wanted it," Wright said. "They got their opportunity and took advantage. They've been working hard, talking about getting their turn, and they showed up tonight."

Wright praised her entire team for the way they were able to fight throughout the entire match. Now, the Bruinettes turn their attention to the postseason. As region champions, O-W will host at least two matches as long as they win.

"It's one game at a time now," Wright said. "We've looked ahead at who we might possibly play, and it looks like we'll have to meet Philip Simmons somewhere along the way. They were able to beat us in a tournament earlier this season."