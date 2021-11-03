HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: 'Better' B-E in rematch for title

Southside Christian defeated Wagener-Salley in the Class A Upper State final Monday. Sabres' head coach Priscilla LeGrand is impressed with what she has seen from B-E this season.

"From what I have seen, watching film, they have gotten better since last year," LeGrand said. "They work better as a team and have some good outside hitters. They also have a good middle hitter. We'll have to work and prepare on defense, but we're looking forward to some good competition."

Southside Christian is led by sophomore Katie Brookins, who has 247 kills this season. Senior Autumn Harm makes the offense go from her setter positions. She leads the team with 215 assists.

"We've been working hard this season, keeping our emotions under control," Harm said Wednesday. "We've done a good job of working as a team."

Merchant said Wednesday that she has given everything she could give to her team, but it would come down to them going out and playing like she's knows they are capable of playing.

"If we continue to play like we have toward the end of the season, we have a good chance of performing better than last year," Merchant said. "We have the experience and athleticism, now they must go out and do their jobs."

