HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: 'Better' B-E in rematch for title

In a rematch of last year's final, Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Southside Christian School will battle for the Class A state volleyball championship Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Dreher High School in Columbia.
Coaches and representatives from both teams sat down with the South Carolina High School League Wednesday for a pregame press conference. B-E head coach Deanna Merchant talked about last year's 3-0 loss to the Sabres and what her team was able to learn.
"Southside Christian is a great team," Merchant said. "We faced them last year and had a lot of nerves from the get-go. There was a lot of emotions that we were unable to handle, and (Southside) played great. I'm anticipating another great game (Thursday)."
Bamberg-Ehrhardt held a 17-10 lead in the first set of last year's match only to have the Sabres rally to take a 25-23 victory. The Lady Red Raiders were unable to rally, losing the second and third sets 25-12 and 25-17.
"We learned a lot from last year," B-E senior Elaney Sanders said Wednesday. "Dealing with the environment and being in a bigger gym, we had not played on that big a stage before. Hopefully we can capitalize on the mistakes we made from last year."
B-E's Jade Freeman said she was very nervous entering last year's state championship game and had a hard time controlling her emotions. Freeman and the rest of the Lady Red Raiders looked calm Monday night in a 3-1 victory over Branchville in the Class A Lower State championship.
Southside Christian defeated Wagener-Salley in the Class A Upper State final Monday. Sabres' head coach Priscilla LeGrand is impressed with what she has seen from B-E this season.
"From what I have seen, watching film, they have gotten better since last year," LeGrand said. "They work better as a team and have some good outside hitters. They also have a good middle hitter. We'll have to work and prepare on defense, but we're looking forward to some good competition."
Southside Christian is led by sophomore Katie Brookins, who has 247 kills this season. Senior Autumn Harm makes the offense go from her setter positions. She leads the team with 215 assists.
"We've been working hard this season, keeping our emotions under control," Harm said Wednesday. "We've done a good job of working as a team."
Merchant said Wednesday that she has given everything she could give to her team, but it would come down to them going out and playing like she's knows they are capable of playing.
"If we continue to play like we have toward the end of the season, we have a good chance of performing better than last year," Merchant said. "We have the experience and athleticism, now they must go out and do their jobs."