HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: B-E set to compete again for state title

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is headed back to the Class A state volleyball championship after a 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-6, 29-27) victory over Branchville Monday night.

"It was an incredible game from start to finish," B-E head coach Deanna Merchant said. "Both teams wanted it really bad, it was a battle. There was only one set where we ran away with it, everything else was point for point."

Branchville opened up an 11-8 lead in the first set prompting a Bamberg-Ehrhardt timeout. The Lady Yellow Jackets would go up 24-20, but a substitution violation gave B-E a point and the serve. Branchville won two of the next three points to take the first set.

"We came out really inspired in that first set," Branchville head coach Ron Nester said.

Amongst the blaring music and cheering fans, Merchant told her team to settle down and play their game.

"We've done well, even in the playoffs, being down and coming back," Merchant said. "We were able to handle the emotion (of the game). It comes down to the experience of the girls. They've won, they've lost, they've gone through all of those emotions."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the second set, and led by as many as nine points at 21-12 late in the match.