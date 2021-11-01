HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: B-E set to compete again for state title

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is headed back to the Class A state volleyball championship after a 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-6, 29-27) victory over Branchville Monday night.
"It was an incredible game from start to finish," B-E head coach Deanna Merchant said. "Both teams wanted it really bad, it was a battle. There was only one set where we ran away with it, everything else was point for point."
Branchville opened up an 11-8 lead in the first set prompting a Bamberg-Ehrhardt timeout. The Lady Yellow Jackets would go up 24-20, but a substitution violation gave B-E a point and the serve. Branchville won two of the next three points to take the first set.
"We came out really inspired in that first set," Branchville head coach Ron Nester said.
Amongst the blaring music and cheering fans, Merchant told her team to settle down and play their game.
"We've done well, even in the playoffs, being down and coming back," Merchant said. "We were able to handle the emotion (of the game). It comes down to the experience of the girls. They've won, they've lost, they've gone through all of those emotions."
Bamberg-Ehrhardt jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the second set, and led by as many as nine points at 21-12 late in the match.
The Lady Red Raiders took control of the match by opening the third set with a 9-0 run. B-E was led by Reagan and Riley Johnson who began to dominate at the net. Branchville would manage just six points.
"That second and third set we were struggling emotionally and psychological," Nester said. "When you play with so much emotion, it can be hard to rally, but I have a great group of seniors and great staff to get them back up."
Branchville would rally in the fourth set, after being down 12-6, the Lady Yellow Jackets would tie the game 13-13, and take a 22-19 lead. A kill from B-E's Elaney Sanders turned the momentum back to the Lady Raiders who would have four chances to close out the game before finally having the ball fall between two Branchville players setting off a celebration.
"This is so exciting," Sanders said after the game. "I honestly didn't think we would be able to get back here after losing some key players last year. I'm just overwhelmed."
Nester said the loss was bittersweet coming against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
"They're our family," Nester said. "It's not like a bitter rivalry. The girls play club together, the families know each other, just bittersweet. We've had some ups and downs this year with injuries but I feel we represented well."
Bamberg-Ehrhardt will face Southside Christian Thursday in the Class A volleyball final. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Dreher High School in Columbia.