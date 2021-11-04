HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: B-E comes up short in bid for state crown

COLUMBIA -- Bamberg-Ehrhardt was once again denied its first-ever Class A state volleyball championship, falling to Southside Christian 3-1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22) Thursday at Dreher High School.
The Red Raiders returned the state title game after defeating Branchville in the Class A Lower State final Monday. It was the second-straight trip to the final for B-E.
"This team has done something than no other team has done in Bamberg history," B-E head coach Deanna Merchant said following the match. "Nobody had ever heard of Bamberg volleyball until last year. These girls have created a legacy."
Some early miscues caused Bamberg-Ehrhardt to fall behind, but a late 5-0 run gave the Red Raiders a 21-17 advantage. B-E would increase the lead to 24-18 before finally putting the Sabres away 25-22.
"I knew (Southside Christian) was going to come back in one of two ways, defeated or with fire, and they came back with fire," Merchant said. "That second set we battled for the entire set, but that's when they hit their stride. They got into a rhythm that we had to battle against more than the first set."
B-E took an early 5-4 lead in the second set before Southside Christian went on an 8-2 run. The Red Raiders were able to cut the deficit to two points on multiple occasions before the Sabres earned a 25-22 victory.
South Christian took control in the third set, jumping out to an 8-1 advantage. The Sabres led by double digits for a majority of the set before B-E made a run at the end. After cutting the deficit to single digits (23-14), B-E crawled to within six points before falling 25-18.
"We started of slow (in the third set) almost like we were already defeated," Merchant said. "Their body language on the floor didn't look like they could win. During the timeouts I stressed to them that they needed to put something together, they needed to pick themselves up. It seemed like everything was going Southside's way and against us. I was proud of the way they battled back in the third set and grabbed some momentum going into the fourth set."
Babmerg-Ehrhardt grabbed a five-point lead (17-12) after back-to-back aces from Jade Freeman. It looked as if the Red Raiders would force a decisive fifth set, but Southside Christian proved why they are the defending state champions with an 8-2 run to take a 20-19 lead. With the game tied at 22, Bamberg-Ehrhardt hit two shots out of bounds to give the Sabres a 24-22 lead. Southside Christian would score the next point as the ball dropped on B-E's side setting off the Sabres' celebration.
After the trophies were presented B-E captains Jade Freeman and Elaney Sanders were able to reflect on their final season with the Red Raiders.
"Making it to state is a very proud moment," Freeman said. "Being able to play with my team one last time made me very happy. We battle hard, win or lose, I'm happy."
For Sanders, it's about building a foundation for future Red Raider teams.
"I love this team," Sanders said. "They're my sisters and I will miss them. One of our goals (this year) was to beat Branchville, and we finally did that for the first time ever. We made it to state again, it's just big for our program. We're hopefully building to keep getting better and better. I hope some of these girls (still on the team) become leaders next year, step up and make it right back here."