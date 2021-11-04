HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: B-E comes up short in bid for state crown

South Christian took control in the third set, jumping out to an 8-1 advantage. The Sabres led by double digits for a majority of the set before B-E made a run at the end. After cutting the deficit to single digits (23-14), B-E crawled to within six points before falling 25-18.

"We started of slow (in the third set) almost like we were already defeated," Merchant said. "Their body language on the floor didn't look like they could win. During the timeouts I stressed to them that they needed to put something together, they needed to pick themselves up. It seemed like everything was going Southside's way and against us. I was proud of the way they battled back in the third set and grabbed some momentum going into the fourth set."

Babmerg-Ehrhardt grabbed a five-point lead (17-12) after back-to-back aces from Jade Freeman. It looked as if the Red Raiders would force a decisive fifth set, but Southside Christian proved why they are the defending state champions with an 8-2 run to take a 20-19 lead. With the game tied at 22, Bamberg-Ehrhardt hit two shots out of bounds to give the Sabres a 24-22 lead. Southside Christian would score the next point as the ball dropped on B-E's side setting off the Sabres' celebration.

After the trophies were presented B-E captains Jade Freeman and Elaney Sanders were able to reflect on their final season with the Red Raiders.