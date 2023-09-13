Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball stayed unbeaten in region play with a 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-14) victory over Lower Richland Tuesday.

The Bruinettes were led by Malaysia Bradley who had 12 kills, five points, four aces and two block kills. Orangeburg-Wilkinson is looking to defend its Region V championship from last season.

“It’s very important we get these region wins,” O-W head coach Denolis Wright said after Tuesday’s game. “(This region) everyone has a chance to win on any given night, so we have to take each one seriously and stack these wins until the very end.”

Karmem Hyman had nine kills for the Bruinettes; Darian Dawson had 20 digs and 12 points; Rebecca Hutchins had 24 assists, six kills, 10 digs, three block kills and five points; Edriana Glove had 15 service points, six aces and six digs; Erin Glover had four kills; Alyx Foster had four kills, 13 points, three aces and 13 digs and Lauren Whetstone had 12 digs and five assists.

Wright said the versatility of this year’s team is one of its major strengths.

“(The team) is super-talented and athletic,” Wright said. “A majority of this team has the ability to play anywhere in the rotation, and I’ve never really had that.”

According to Wright, the Bruinettes are continuing to search for leadership on the court. She thinks there is a core group that she can depend on as the season matures.

“Ki’ra (Wright) is a leader, but she does her best (leading) when we’re trailing,” Wright said. “I need her to be a consistent leader all of the time. Darian Dawson (my libero) has to do a good job of controlling the court and talking in the back. Rebecca (Hutchins) my newcomer, she’s going to be something special. She’s already 6’1, we just have to work on her confidence.”

Before the season, Wright realized she was without a setter and said Hutchins stepped into the role.

“I was planning to use (Rebecca) as a middle, but she said she would be the setter,” Wright said. “It’s her first year, but she worked so hard during the summer and the offseason, and is doing really well. Once she finds her voice, I expect her to be one of our top players.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (14-4, 3-0) are back in action Tuesday when they travel to Swansea for another key region match. Wright said she wants to see her team continue to get better.

“We have to keep working hard, and not take anything for granted,” Wright said. “A lot of times, we put our foot on the gas and then let up. We need to learn to not let up and play full speed all the time.”