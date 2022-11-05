BRANCHVILLE VOLLEYBALL: Yellow Jackets come up short in title bid

St. Joseph's Catholic clinched its 11th state championship in the last 12 seasons with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-18) victory over Branchville Saturday at Dreher High School in Columbia.

As the Knights celebrated, Branchville head coach Ron Nester gathered his team for what he hoped would be a "moment of joy."

"I told (our team) they need to be proud of what they accomplished," Nester said. "We played our hearts outs, and to only have three losses the whole season, they should be proud of themselves."

St. Joseph's jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first set, forcing Branchville to call an early timeout. The Yellow Jackets used their second time out as the Knights built an 18-8 lead. The Knights outscored Branchville 7-3 in the last half of the set to take an early 1-0 lead.

Branchville battled for much of the second set, cutting an early St. Joseph's lead to 19-16. The Knights would score four of the next five points to force a Branchville timeout, and closed out the second set 25-18.

In the third set, Branchville grabbed an early 4-1 lead, but a missed ball swung the momentum back to the Knights. St. Joseph's would build a lead and hold on for the 25-18 game-winning set.

"We didn't have enough fire power," Nester said. "(St. Joseph) is a great team, running a much more sophisticated offense. They played a lot cleaner and were more efficient than we were."

Branchville senior Brianna Wiles said she was proud of her team, and what they were able to prove this season.

"We've come a long way from the past two years (not making state)," Wiles said. "For this team, being so young, we showed up and showed out. A lot of people doubted us at the beginning of the season, but I think we did a good job of representing our program."

Branchville junior Riley Shuler remembered being on the bench when Branchville won the Class A state title in 2019.

"It was my first year being brought up, and I was happily sitting the bench having the time of my life," Shuler said. "That was great, but (today) meant everything getting back here and to get to this moment. We know that we deserve to be here just as much as anyone."

Shuler is expected to return to the team next season with hopes of making another run.

"This is a young team, and we look forward to building the program," Shuler said. "Next year is my senior year, and we're going out strong no matter what."

The Yellow Jackets finish the season 27-3-1.

"We lose four seniors, but it was critical for these young girls (who may not have played) were here today," Nester said. "Now, they understand what Branchville volleyball is about, getting to state championships. They will grow and be stronger going into next year, and hopefully be just as hungry."