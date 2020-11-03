Bamberg-Ehrhardt volleyball wins first Lower State Title

Sanders led B-E with 23 assists, while Gracen Zeigler added 8 assists.

Antania Orr owned play at the net, getting 17 kills for B-E, while Sanders added 8 kills, Reagan Johnson added 3 kills, Riley Johnson added 2 kills, and Amanda Ahlin added 2 kills.

Ahlin led B-E on defense with 7 digs, while Jade Freeman added 4 digs, and Ashe added 4 digs.

Other members of the B-E team are Mikayla Hallman, Reagan Porth and Jasmine Bishop.

Ashe and Orr, the two seniors for B-E, were in 8th grade when Deanna Merchant took on the head coaching job for the Lady Red Raiders program in 2016. Now, together, they have the B-E program playing for its first volleyball state title.

"We set some really big goals at the beginning of the season, but we had to get through tonight to meet those goals, to get to state," Merchant said after her team advanced. "Tonight was great.

"One really good thing about my team is most of these girls have played together for 4 or 5 years, and they work really well together. They are able to get each other out of slumps, and I've seen more of that in playoffs than during the regular season. They are leaving it all out there on the court every set and have stepped up their play."