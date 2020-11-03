Bamberg-Ehrhardt volleyball wins first Lower State Title

BAMBERG - The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Red Raiders volleyball team won the program's first South Carolina High School League Lower State Championship on Tuesday night, with a 3-0 home sweep of Lake View.
B-E (18-5 overall record) won with set wins of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-19.
The Lady Red Raiders will take on Southside Christian, the Upper State Champion, for the SCHSL Class A state title on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Dreher High School gym in Columbia.
Southside Christian swept its state semifinal 3-0 against Dixie on Tuesday, with set wins of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-13.
B-E advanced through playoffs by winning back-to-back matches on the road, at Johnsonville and East Clarendon. After winning 3-2 in a tiebreaker set against the Lady Flashes, the Lady Red Raiders have won 3-0 in each of their last two matches to advance to the state championship.
Lake View (8-6 final record) had picked up its first program win against 2019 Class A state champion Branchville to advance to the third round of playoffs. But, that run ended when the Dillon County squad traveled to Bamberg and took on the talented and focused B-E team.
Leading servers for B-E included Amanda Ahlin who was 19 of 21, with an ace; Bailey Ashe who was 17 of 17, and Elaney Sanders who was 14 of 16, with 3 aces.
Sanders led B-E with 23 assists, while Gracen Zeigler added 8 assists.
Antania Orr owned play at the net, getting 17 kills for B-E, while Sanders added 8 kills, Reagan Johnson added 3 kills, Riley Johnson added 2 kills, and Amanda Ahlin added 2 kills.
Ahlin led B-E on defense with 7 digs, while Jade Freeman added 4 digs, and Ashe added 4 digs.
Other members of the B-E team are Mikayla Hallman, Reagan Porth and Jasmine Bishop.
Ashe and Orr, the two seniors for B-E, were in 8th grade when Deanna Merchant took on the head coaching job for the Lady Red Raiders program in 2016. Now, together, they have the B-E program playing for its first volleyball state title.
"We set some really big goals at the beginning of the season, but we had to get through tonight to meet those goals, to get to state," Merchant said after her team advanced. "Tonight was great.
"One really good thing about my team is most of these girls have played together for 4 or 5 years, and they work really well together. They are able to get each other out of slumps, and I've seen more of that in playoffs than during the regular season. They are leaving it all out there on the court every set and have stepped up their play."
Merchant pointed out that Orr and Ashe are B-E's two strongest, vocal leaders on the court, while 5 juniors help bolster the teamwork for every point and every defensive stop.
Being moved into a region with defending state champion Branchville helped the Lady Red Raiders prepare for a playoff run.
"We knew this was possible, but we would not have been prepared for the tough rounds (of playoffs) had we not had tough competition during the season," Merchant said. Losses to Orangeburg-Wilkinson, a Class 3A second-round playoff team, during the regular season gave B-E more perspective on the tough competition it could face in the postseason.
Now, there's one match left for this Lady Red Raiders squad to add to the longest postseason run in Bamberg-Ehrhardt volleyball program history.
