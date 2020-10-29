Bamberg-Ehrhardt volleyball advances to Lower State final, Branchville eliminated

TURBEVILLE - For the second time this week, the Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Raiders volleyball team went on the road and picked up a Class A Lower State Playoff win on Thursday.

B-E swept East Clarendon 3-0, with game scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-10.

B-E will now play host to Lake View on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to decide which program will play in its first state championship match at Dreher High School on November 7.

Lake View got its first program win in history over Branchville on Thursday night in Branchville. The Lady Wild Gators won 3-1, with scores of 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 and 25-15.

For B-E in the win at EC, Jade Freeman went 18 of 18 with 4 aces from the service line. Amanda Ahlin was 17 of 18 with 3 aces, and Bailey Ashe was 15 of 15 with 2 aces.

Elaney Sanders led the offense with 19 assists and Gracen Zeigler added 9 assists. Antania Orr was dominant at the net with 16 kills. Riley Johnson added 9 kills and Sanders added 8 kills.

The defense was led by Ashe with 6 digs and Freeman with 5 digs. Reagan Johnson, Sanders, and Johnson each added a block.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3

Johnsonville 2