B-E volleyball falls in state title match

“It was good to see that we belonged here, playing with the big dogs, even though we are considered the ‘country bumpkins,’” Orr said after the match. “We showed we could still put up a fight against the Upper State people.

“It feels great when your work really pays off, when you’ve been grinding for 5 years to be at this point.”

Southside Christian senior outside hitter Kennedy Key picked up in the third set where she left off in the second set, drilling two straight left-handed kills for a 5-3 lead. B-E struggled to receive serves and hard returns from the Lady Sabres, leading to an 11-8 lead. Midway through the set, 3 straight errors by the Lady Red Raiders led to an 18-11 advantage for Southside Christian. Sanders had a late service ace and Reagan Johnson hammered home a late kill for a point at 20-16. But, wide returns down the stretch resulted in 5 straight points for the Lady Sabres in the 25-17 finale.

Ashe, the Red Raiders’ senior libero, was visibly disappointed in the outcome, but expressed how the team had accomplished a lot, with tremendous support from local fans.