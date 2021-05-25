UPDATED: B-E track teams make school history

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Raiders track and field team made school history by winning the state championships in the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay races with a time of 50.01 seconds and 4:14 respectively. The team also finished third overall out of 25 teams statewide.

The Lady Raiders were led by Shaniya McMillian, Angel Johnson, Keely Milhouse and Greshonda Brown in the 4x100 relay. The 4x400 team was led by Johnson, Raven Brown, Greshonda Brown and Keely Milhouse.

Angel Johnson was the state runner-up in the 200 and 400-meter races. Danaysia Roberts finished sixth in the 1,600-meter with a time of 6:32 while Lilly Mcleod finished eighth with a time of 6:40. In the 3,200-meter race, Mcleod finished fifth with a time of 15:03.62.

Shaniya McMillian finished third in the long jump with a distance of 15-06.00 and finished fourth in the triple jump at 31-04.00. Imoni Williams finished fifth in shot put with a throw of 29-06.50.

The boys team was led by Frank Hyland, who made school history by winning the state championship in javelin with a throw of 139.02.00. The Raiders finished seventh out of 25 teams statewide.