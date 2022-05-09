TRACK AND FIELD RESULTS:Local teams prep for state meet

The South Carolina High School League state track meet is scheduled to begin Thursday, May 19 at Lower Richland High School in Columbia.

Many athletes in The T&D Region have competed in their region meets over the last few weeks in hopes of qualifying for the Upper and Lower State events.

Here is a roundup of local schools at their region meets:

Class 3A Region V

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys and girls took part in the Class 3A Region V meet held at Gilbert High School. The O-W boys earned a second-place finish in the region after scoring 70 points. The Bruinettes finished fourth overall in the region with a score of 61.5 points.

Tymir Chism led O-W boys with first-place finishes in the 110 meter hurdles and the 400 meter hurdles. The 4x400 relay team finished first overall while Donovan Chapple earned second-place finishes in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.

Jenia Haigler finished first overall in the 400 meter, long jump and triple jump.

Class 2A Region V

Edisto’s teams traveled to Pelion to participate in the Class 2A Region V meet. The boys finished fourth in the region with a score of 28.5 points while the girls finished fifth in the region with 26 points.

Andrew Mount led the Cougars with a first-place finish in the discus while Chloe Showman also finished first in discus to lead the Lady Cougars.

Class 2A Region VI

Lake Marion and Woodland took part in the Class 2A Region VI meet held in Dorchester. Woodland’s boys finished second in the region with a score of 153 points while Lake Marion finished fourth with a score of 46 points. Woodland’s girls team also finished second in the region after scoring 164 points. Lake Marion finished third in the region with a score of 38 points.

The Wolverines were led by JaQuarius Hezekiah who finished first in the 110 meter hurdles and the 400 meter hurdles. John Bomar finished first in the javelin. Lake Marion was led by Jamarion Jamison who finished first in the triple jump.

The Woodland girls were led by Zanyah Simmons who finished first in the discus and shot put. Jada Ross finished first in the 400 meter hurdle, Lyniah Kitt finished first in the triple jump and the 4x400 relay team earned a first-place finish.

Class A Region III

It was a region sweep in St. Matthews as host Calhoun County won the boys and girls Class A Region III championship. The Saints finished with a score of 308 points while the Lady Saints won with a score of 260 points.

Blackville-Hilda finished second in the region with 106 points while Denmark-Olar (29) and North (24) finished fifth and sixth. Blackville-Hilda’s girls team finished second with 74 points while Denmark-Olar (43) and North (35) finished fourth and fifth.

Christian Zachary led the Saints with first-place finishes in the 110 meter hurdles and 400 meter hurdles. Rolik Jackson finished first in the 200 meters, Russell Brunson finished first in the triple jump, Jdin Scott finished first in the discus, Naasir Guinyard finished first in the javelin and Daveon Scott finished first in the shot put. The Saints also swept all three relay races.

Blackville-Hilda’s Tamari Daniels finished first in the 100 meters while teammate Jamarien Priester finished first in the 400 meters and Emmanual Henderson finished first in the 3200 meters.

Stalaysia Shannon led the Lady Saints with first-place finishes in the 200 meters and 400 meters while Jailese Fludd earned first-place finishes in the long jump and triple jump. Alyssa Rucker finished first in the 800 meters, Shyan Cokely finished first in the high jump and Fantasia Griddle finished first in the javelin. Calhoun County swept all three relay races.

Blackville-Hilda’s Korena Polite finished first in the 100 meters while teammate Eva Sapp finished first in the 400 meter hurdles. North’s Zoe Hawkins finished first in the shot put and discus while teammate Rebecca Durant finished first in the 100 meter hurdles.

Class A Region VI

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s boys and girls teams both earned region titles as Allendale-Fairfax hosted the Class A Region VI meet. The Red Raiders earned a total of 212.5 points while Bethune-Bowman finished third overall (40.5) followed by Branchville (34.5).

The Lady Red Raiders finished with a score of 245 points while Branchville finished third (23) and Bethune-Bowman finished sixth (12).

Leading the Red Raiders was Evan McLeod who finished first in the 1600 meters and 3200 meters. Anthony Williams finished first in the 400 meters, Treshon Rumph finished first in the high jump, Levar Miller finished first in the triple jump and Christian Draper finished first in the shot put.

Branchville’s Xy’Quarius Nimmons finished first in the discus and javelin while Bethune-Bowman’s Jahleel Staley finished first in the 110 meter hurdles.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s girls team was led by Danaysia Roberts who finished first in the 800 meters, Rasheeda Ouattara who finished first in the 1600 meters, Lilly McLeod who finished first in the 3200 meters, Sakyra Brunson who finished first in the 100 meter hurdles, Raven Brown who finished first in the 400 meter hurdles, Tamiya Toomer finished first in the high jump, Tynisa Nelson finished first in the discus and Brianunjenai McMillan finished first in the javelin. B-E’s girls also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relay.

