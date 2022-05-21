 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: Local athletes take part in state meets

Woodland's girls track team finished third overall at the Class 2A state track meet held at Lower Richland High School Friday.

Leading the way for the Lady Wolverines was Lyniah Kitt who earned a first-place finish in the triple jump and a third-place finish in the javelin. Adriorria Grayton finished second in the long jump and Zanyah Simmons finished second in the shot put.

Woodland's Kam Pringle earned a first-place finish in the boys shot put. Lake Marion's Nevaeh Prezzy finished first in the girls 100 meter hurdles and Jamarion Jamison finished second in the boys long jump.

At the Class 3A event held Saturday morning, Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Jenia Haigler finished second in the girls triple jump while Donovan Chapple finished third in the boys 200 meters.

