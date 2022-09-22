TOUCHDOWN CLUB: Citadel coach finds new joy in the process

Citadel head football coach Brent Thompson said he had no joy in coaching after leading the Bulldogs through the pandemic.

“April of 2021, I was an absolute miserable human being,” Thompson told the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday. “There was no joy in what I was doing, and I brought that home to my family. I felt awful.”

Thompson said he began putting in game plans for The Citadel’s first few opponents and planning out the team’s summer camp schedule.

“Normally, I would start to get excited about coaching again, but I hated the thought,” Thompson said. “I was ready to move on, exhausted from the past two years. I was able to get through May, and June 1 our players started arriving on campus."

Two weeks into camp, members of the team formed a leadership committee. Thompson said the goal was to get each player on the team to write down why they were playing football at The Citadel.

“I began to think about my own life,” Thompson said. “I went back 25 years to when I got into coaching and thought about the whys. It was all I knew, it was what I thought I wanted, and I thought I was pretty good at it, it was what my dad had done.”

Thompson said he enjoyed being a position coach because he was able to relate to the players, but then he became a coordinator and his whys began to change.

“It became about competition and scheme,” Thompson said. “I enjoyed that part as well.”

He finally reached his ultimate goal of becoming a head coach and Thompson said he was miserable.

“When I became a head coach, my role and title had not changed,” Thompson said. “I realized you can affect so many more people when you’re a head coach. You can have significant changes on people’s lives. I realized there was still something more inside of me. I loved coaching, but just hated the process. That’s when I decided to lose weight.”

Thompson said he began intermediate fasting and continued to run four miles every day. He said he lost 10 pounds in the first four weeks.

“All of a sudden, I feel better, have more energy and I’m starting to get my groove back,” Thompson said. “I started to gain confidence, but realized losing weight made me look like a 13-year-old boy.”

Thompson said he added weight training, getting up at 4:15 each morning to lift.

“It made me feel better, and I decided I wanted to be a better person,” Thompson said. “I became a better husband and father by cutting out things in my life. I limited social media, stopped watching television, went to bed early and stopped drinking alcohol. I can effect change on the program; it’s more about joy than the outcome of what happens.”

Thompson has lost 35 pounds, and has the Bulldogs at 1-2 on the season. The Citadel will travel to face Appalachian State Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club also recognized its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week. The award is sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy. The Offensive Player of the Week is Tyree James of Holly Hill Academy. The Defensive Player of the Week is Jaylin Davis of Lake Marion.

The Works Physical Therapy also recognized its Comeback Player for September, Holly Hill Academy lineman Carter Judy.

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club will not meet next week. The next scheduled meeting is Thursday, Oct. 6.