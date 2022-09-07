THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Woodland looks to stay unbeaten

There’s only one undefeated public school in The T&D Region after three weeks.

Woodland High School holds that distinction after back-to-back wins over Bluffton and Bethune-Bowman in which it has scored 50 or more points.

This is the program’s best start since 2013, when it opened 7-0 and ended finishing second in the region. The quick start has also earned the Wolverines a Top 10 ranking in the latest S.C. Prep Football Media Poll for Class 2A.

The same poll saw Bamberg-Ehrhardt fall from the top spot in Class A after one week. The Red Raiders’ 35-7 loss to Barnwell snapped a 18-game regular-season winning streak dating back to a 2019 loss to the same Warhorses.

In SCISA, Holly Hill Academy returns to action this week, looking to extend the Palmetto State’s longest active winning streak by a high school football program. The two-time defending SCISA Class 2A champions travel to Summerville to face Faith Christian looking to extend their 25-game winning streak.

Jefferson Davis Academy faces off against W.W. King Academy. More on the Knights of Lexington County in the scouting report.

Team of the week

Lake Marion

The Gators have quietly rebounded from a season-opening shutout loss to Lucy Beckham with back-to-back wins over Calhoun County and Wagener-Salley. They also received votes for the Class 2A poll.

Week 2 gridiron giants

Zayvion Washington (Lake Marion) - 174 yards rushing, touchdown

Chris Sanders (Denmark-Olar) – 116 yards rushing, two touchdowns, 73-yard return for touchdown

Tykeem Ross (Denmark-Olar) – 12 tackles, three tackles for loss

Caleb Byron (Dorchester Academy) – 7-of-7 passing, 200 yards, three touchdowns, 65 yards rushing

Connor Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) – 10 tackles, sack

Mason Polin (Calhoun Academy) - eight tackles

Terrell Thomas (Edisto) - nine tackles, two interceptions one returned for a touchdown

Omarion Holman (Edisto) - 123 rushing yards, touchdown

Hayden McClung (Harvest Christian) - 182 rushing yards, three touchdowns; 210 passing yards, touchdown; punt return TD; 13 tackles, sack, interception

Luis Fernandez (Orangeburg Prep) – 184 yards passing, 103 yards rushing, four total touchdowns

Austin Hall (Orangeburg Prep) - four receptions, 83 yards, touchdown

Preston Wells (Orangeburg Prep) – 12 tackles, two tackles for loss

Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) – 306 yards rushing, five touchdowns, 94 yards passing, touchdown

Ashton Soles (Holly Hill Academy) – two interceptions, one returned for touchdown

Tyree James (Holly Hill Academy) – 49 yards rushing, two touchdowns, interception return for touchdown, punt return for touchdown

Scouting report

W.W. King Academy

After a 1-6 record in 2020, the Knights have been one of the most improved post-pandemic teams in SCISA football.

They have picked up from last year’s 7-3 record and eight-man playoff appearance with two straight lopsided victories to open the season.

In last week’s 58-12 rout of Oakbrook Prep, W.W. King Academy amassed 566 total yards. Ben Sauls had 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns and senior Clayton Turner had 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

There are five seniors on the Knights’ team with the “Triplets” – Collin, Colby and Carson Woodward – leading the way on both sides of the football.

This is the team’s best start since reaching the 2016 eight-man final.

Quotable

“We’re going to go watch film. And we're going to try to get better at every position out there on the field, including the head coach position, and we're going to try to see if we can execute in a better fashion than what we've been doing.” – Orangeburg Prep head coach Andy Palmer

S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

Class A

1. St. Joseph’s (7)

2. Whale Branch (3)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

4. Johnsonville (2)

5. Lewisville (1)

6. Christ Church (2)

7. Lamar

8. Baptist Hill

9. Southside Christian

10. Lake View (1)

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Latta, Still, C.A. Johnson, Denmark-Olar, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler