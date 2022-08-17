THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: New coaching faces on sidelines for new year

A new season of high school football is upon us.

There's plenty of emphasis on the word "new" at five schools, two of which are now led on the sidelines by alumni.

It's the second go-round at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North for Jermaine Derricott. During the former South Carolina State Defensive Player of the Year's first tenure, he went 30-31 overall and had two playoff appearances in 2008 and 2009.

He now looks to revive a Trojans' program that has had just two winning seasons since 2014.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson has turned to a familiar face as well. Former Lake Marion and Edisto head coach Chris Carter has made his way back to his alma mater.

He takes over a program that competes in one of Class 3A's toughest regions in 5-3A. In addition to Lexington County teams Brookland-Cayce and Gilbert, which finished first and second, respectively, another region champion from Lower Richland now makes its home there.

The other three new head coaches will lead teams in Class A. Corey Crosby, who served as defensive coordinator last season after a brief tenure as head coach at Blackville-Hilda, is now at the helm at Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

He takes over a Red Raiders' team that advanced to the state title game before losing to Southside Christian.

Kevin Jones will be the third head coach in four years at Blackville-Hilda. He also enters the year seeking to overcome the loss of KJ Sabb, who was injured during the summer. B-H competes in the ultracompetitive Region 4-A with defending champion Calhoun County, Denmark-Olar and Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Finally, there's new Bethune-Bowman head coach Cody McNeal. The former Columbia High School assistant made his debut against Pelion on Wednesday night.

Holly Hill Academy will seek to become the first T&D Region team since Andrew Jackson Academy to three-peat. The current kings of SCISA 8-man return several key starters and a new landscape with local rivals Clarendon Hall and Patrick Henry moving up to 11-man football.

Along with new coaches, there's also a new football program in the T&D Region. Harverst Christian Academy out of the S.C. Association of Christian Schools, coached by former Orangeburg Christian Academy athletics director Anthony Day, will look to start another program with another Patriot transfer in Parker Stroman.

Scouting report: White Knoll

The Chris Carter era begins Friday in Red Bank, where Orangeburg-Wilkinson faces White Knoll.

The Timberwolves went 2-9 last year, but one of those victories was over the Bruins. In the 31-12 victory, O-W trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and, after cutting the deficit to two points, gave up 19 unanswered points.

Senior running back Jacquez Frederick rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Austin Cunningham added two scores passing and running. Junior placekicker Maleah Perry, one of two female placekickers in Lexington County last season, went 4-4 on PATs and connected on a 20-yard field goal.

This was also the first win as head coach for Nicholas Pelman, who was the defensive coordinator for the last five Class 5A titles won by Dutch Fork.

Both Perry and Cunningham are back for White Knoll, whose season-ending win over River Bluff earned its first playoff berth since 2017. Other returning players include sophomore quarterback Landon Sharpe, wide receiver Hasan Lee, back receiver Jaiden Kimble, offensive linemen Ron Briggs, Ty Bennett, Jeremiah Brown and Collin Bradshaw and outside linebacker Mondo Domenech.

Game to watch: Edisto at B-E

It's the annual matchup of longtime Highway 301 rivals. Since 2003, the Red Raiders have won 18 consecutive games in the series with all but one decided by double digits.