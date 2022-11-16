THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: HHA seeking 38th win in a row, 3rd straight title

"They're good. They're big.”

That was W.W. King Academy head coach Zack Matthews’ instant description of his SCISA 8-man final opponent Holly Hill Academy.

The Knights (11-1) and Raiders (11-0) will square off at 4 p.m. Friday at Charleston Southern University. It’s a rematch of the Oct. 7 contest won 62-18 by the host team Holly Hill Academy.

W.W. King has won four straight since their lone loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Raiders are seeking their 37th consecutive victory and third straight title.

For the Knights to earn their first win over Holly Hill Academy since 2009, they must look to slow down an offense averaging 57.5 points a game, with the team having an average margin of victory of 42 points this season.

Last week’s 72-14 win over Richard Winn Academy in the 8-man semifinal marked the fourth time Holly Hill Academy has scored 70 or more points this season.

Despite the odds, Matthews and his team are taking an optimistic approach toward the final.

"I think we know a little bit more about ourselves right now than the first time we played Holly Hill,” he said. “So we've just got to go and have a good week of preparation and just go play the game."

The final high school game for Holly Hill Academy’s Tyler Wright will be his first at his new home. He signed a letter of intent to play baseball with the Buccaneers.

The last playoff team

While the SCISA season is coming to a close this weekend, the S.C. High School League has entered the third round. It was “Black Saturday” for T&D Region Class A public schools teams as Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Calhoun Academy, Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar all fell on the road.

The lone area team to survive past the second round was Woodland. The Wolverines rolled past Cheraw 48-7 to reach the third round for the first time in school history.

It was also the Wolverines’ second 11-win season in school history and first since 2010. They now look to make more history this Friday at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston against top seed Oceanside Collegiate.

This is the first-ever meeting between Woodland and the Landsharks. A sister school of fellow charter Gray Collegiate in West Columbia, Oceanside Collegiate (10-1) was ranked at or near the top of Class 2A for most of the season.

Since a 29-28 Week One loss to Class 4A top-ranked South Florence, Oceanside Collegiate has won nine straight games. Five of those victories have come by shutout and it’s coming off a 71-27 rout of Wade Hampton.

The winner faces either Andrew Jackson or Barnwell in the Lower State final.

Regardless of the outcome this Friday, this marks the final Thursday Morning Quarterback for 2022. It’s been a tough season all around both for the teams on the field and for this columnist.

Let’s all hope for a better 2023.

Playoff gridiron giants

Connor Hayes (Calhoun Academy) – 142 passing yards, touchdown

Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) – 73 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Chase Cooper (Calhoun Academy) – 12 tackles

Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy) – 9 tackles, sack

Tykest Davenport (Calhoun County) – four touchdown passes

Christian Zachery and Justen Brunson (both of Calhoun County) – two touchdown receptions each

Tyree James (Holly Hill Academy) – 269 rushing yards, four touchdowns

Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) – 175 rushing yards, four touchdowns

William Conelly Jr. (Denmark-Olar) - 54 yard interception return for touchdown

Kelveon Adams (Denmark-Olar) - 43 yard fumble return for touchdown