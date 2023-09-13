VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Carolina Academy 3, Orangeburg Prep 2

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball fell to Carolina Academy 3-2 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 15-25, 6-15) Tuesday.

Payton Schurlknight led the Lady Indians with 10 points, three aces, five kills, one assist and two digs. Jane Walker Yonce had nine points, three aces, nine kills and 12 digs; Annabelle Hunter had six points, 31 assists and 16 digs; Izzy Exum had five points, one ace, two assists, 10 kills and 32 digs; Lauren Ballew had five points, 10 kills, one assist and five digs; Prestan Schrulknight had four points, three kills, one assist, one block and seven digs; Kate Holstein had four kills; Katherine Lambrecht had 19 digs and Layla Garrick had nine digs.

Orangeburg Prep 3, Holly Hill Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball defeated Holly Hill Academy 3-0 (25-14, 28-26, 25-21) Monday.

The Lady Indians were led by Izzy Exum who had nine points, two aces, 11 kills, two assists and eight digs. Payton Schurlknight had eight points, three aces, one kill, one block and one dig; Jane Walker Yonce had eight points, one ace, nine kills and eight digs; Kate Holstein had eight points, one ace, three kills and two digs; Jayme Culler had six points; one ace and one kill; Katherine Lambrecht had 12 digs; Annabelle Hunter had 26 assists and Lauren Ballew had five kills and one block.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Carolina Academy 0

The Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball team defeated Carolina Academy 2-0 (25-15, 26-24) Tuesday.

Calee Hartzog led the Lady Indians with 12 points, four aces, 13 assists, and eight digs. Brooke Fogle had seven points, three aces and five digs; Mary Legare Delaney had eight kills and Emma Grace Burleson had four kills.

Orangeburg Prep 2, Holly Hill Academy 0

The Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball team defeated Holly Hill Academy 2-0 (25-8, 25-23) Monday.

Calee Hartzog led the Lady Indians with six points, four aces, 10 assists and six digs. Brooke Fogle had five points and three aces; Morgan Newsome had five points, two aces and one dig; Mary Legare Delaney had four points, one ace, four kills and four digs; Emma Grace Burleson had four points, one ace, three kills and three digs; Carley Fairey had four points, one ace and one dig and Paige Bonnette had two kills.