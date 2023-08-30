VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Wilson Hall 3, Orangeburg Prep 1

Orangeburg Prep’s varsity volleyball fell at Wilson Hall 3-1 (15-25, 12-25, 25-14, 19-25) Tuesday.

Jane Walker Yonce led the Lady Indians with six points, two aces, 12 kills and 16 digs. Payton Schurlknight had six points, one ace, one kill, one assist and three digs; Prestan Schurlknight had five points, one ace, two blocks and five digs; Lauren Ballew had five kills; Izzy Exum had five kills and 28 digs; Annabelle Hunter had 20 assists and 17 digs and Katherine Lambrecht had 16 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Laurence Manning Tuesday, Sept. 5

Orangeburg Prep 3, Carolina Academy 1

Orangeburg Prep’s volleyball team defeated Carolina Academy 3-1 (27-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20) Monday.

Jane Walker Yonce led the Lady Indians with 10 points, three aces, seven kills, 17 digs and one block. Annabelle Hunter had 10 points, one ace, 19 assists and 16 digs; Izzy Exum had 10 points, four aces, one assist, 11 kills, 20 digs and one block; Kate Holstein had seven points, one ace, two kills and six digs and Lauren Ballew had six kills and one block.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Wilson Hall 2, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep junior varisty volleyball fell to Wilson Hall 2-0 (18-25, 12-25) Tuesday.

Calee Hartzog led the Lady Indians with nine points, three aces, five assists and four digs. Mary Legare Delaney had eight digs and Paige Bonnette had six digs; Emma Grace Burleson had three kills.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Laurence Manning Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Orangeburg Prep 2, Carolina Academy 1

The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity volleyball team defeated Carolina Academy 2-1 (22-25, 27-25, 25-19) Monday.

Calee Hartzog led the Lady Indians with 16 points, seven aces, four assists and seven digs. Emma Grace Burleson had eight points, six aces, five kills and three digs; Morgan Gue had six points, two aces and seven digs; Mary Legare Delaney had two kills, Allie Brynn Furtick had six digs and Morgan Newsome had six digs.

CROSS COUNTRY

OP’s Smith earns Top 20 finish

Orangeburg Prep runner Jacob Smith finished 16th overall at the Pelican Invitational in Lexington to lead the Indians cross country team. He finished with a time of 18:29. Other runners included: Bradin Williams (19:58), Brent Cruz (20:33 PR), Caden Garrick (24:56), Kai Yang (25:05) and Bennie Yang (27.10).

Bianca Patel led the Lady Indians with a time of 29:08. Other runners included: Anna Bledsoe (29:56), Graysen Garrick (30:04), Abaigail Seaton (30:58) and Blakely Garrick (30:59)

Walker Hoover finished the middle school race with a time of 17:36 while Bentley Ellis finished with a time of 18:43.

Orangeburg Prep will take part in the Heathwood Hall Invitational Saturday, Sept. 9.