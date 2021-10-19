T&D Region teams heading for postseason

Bamberg-Ehrhardt's volleyball team advanced to the Class A state championship match last year falling to Southside Christian.
B-E head coach Deanna Merchant said that experience should help this year's team take the next step toward a state title.
"We only lost two seniors from last year's team, so a majority of the players have been in this situation before," Merchant said. "We should be even more prepared this year."
Leading the way for B-E are Elaney Sanders and Jade Freeman.
"(Elaney) is our setter and a captain," Merchant said. "She is the vocal leader on the team. (Jade) is more quiet and leads by example."
The Lady Red Raiders will open the Class A playoffs at home Wednesday against Johnsonville. B-E defeated the Flashes in the opening round last year 3-2.
"We're in a good place," Merchant said. "We are fully capable of doing what we did last year, just play one game at a time."
Branchville, the 2019 Class A champion, will also be looking to get back to the state title game after falling in the Lower State semifinals last season.
"We're ready," Branchville head coach Ron Nester said. "We've had some good practices this last few weeks and are ramped up to test ourselves. Our girls know that it's playoff time, and it's time to make a run."
Nester said All-State player Carley Kinard is doubtful for the playoffs.
"We've had constant lineup changes throughout the season," Nester said. "But that has allowed us to develop the depth we don't normally have during the playoffs. It just gives the rest of the team an opportunity to step up."
Branchville opens the Class A playoffs at home against Military Magnet Wednesday.
Other Class A matchups involving T&D Region teams include Calhoun County hosting Governor's School, North traveling to face Ridge Spring-Monetta and Denmark-Olar at McBee.
In Class AAA, Orangeburg-Wilkinson's chances of being a No. 1 seed in the SCHSL volleyball playoffs were dashed Monday when they fell 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17) to Gilbert.
After the teams split the regular season series, a third match to decide the region championship was played at Swansea High School.
The Bruinettes were led by Ki'ra Wright's nine kills and 27 digs. Trinity Winningham and Laila Ham each added six kills in the loss.
"It's just a bad feeling," O-W head coach Denolis Wright said following the loss. "We were not on top of our game, and made too many errors. I thought this would be a different outcome, but they have to want it more than I do."
Despite the loss, Orangeburg-Wilkinson will open the Class AAA playoffs at home Thursday against Loris. Wright said the team must forget about its recent loss and return focus on the ultimate goal.
"It's back to the drawing board," Wright said. "We have to get back to practice. The biggest thing is our mental toughness. It wasn't anything (Gilbert) was doing it was us not moving our feet on defense or not being on base."
In Class AA Edisto will travel to face Philip Simmons in a first-round matchup.