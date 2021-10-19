T&D Region teams heading for postseason

Bamberg-Ehrhardt's volleyball team advanced to the Class A state championship match last year falling to Southside Christian.

B-E head coach Deanna Merchant said that experience should help this year's team take the next step toward a state title.

"We only lost two seniors from last year's team, so a majority of the players have been in this situation before," Merchant said. "We should be even more prepared this year."

Leading the way for B-E are Elaney Sanders and Jade Freeman.

"(Elaney) is our setter and a captain," Merchant said. "She is the vocal leader on the team. (Jade) is more quiet and leads by example."

The Lady Red Raiders will open the Class A playoffs at home Wednesday against Johnsonville. B-E defeated the Flashes in the opening round last year 3-2.

"We're in a good place," Merchant said. "We are fully capable of doing what we did last year, just play one game at a time."

Branchville, the 2019 Class A champion, will also be looking to get back to the state title game after falling in the Lower State semifinals last season.