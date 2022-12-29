T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Lake Marion (G) 46, Allendale-Fairfax 45

Lake Marion varsity girls basketball opened the Battle in the Swamp Girls Basketball Tournament with a 46-45 victory over Allendale-Fairfax.

Allendale-Fairfax's Trinity Mickell scored a game-high 20 points while Ji'Myria Green led Lake Marion with 16 points.

Wade Hampton 48, Bamberg-Ehrhardt (G) 30

Bamberg-Ehrhardt varsity girls basketball fell to Wade Hampton 48-30 in the first round of the Battle in the Swamp tournament held at Lake Marion.

Kiya Johnson led B-E with 11 points while Nykeyah Mitchell led Wade Hampton with 20 points.

Kingstree 43, Lake Marion 22

Lake Marion varsity girls basketball fell to Kingstree 43-22 at the Battle in the Swamp tournament Thursday.

Takiya McGee led Kingstree with 14 points while Tenna Allen led Lake Marion with nine points.

Allendale-Fairfax 34, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 30

Trinity Mickell scored 17 points to help lead Allendale-Fairfax to a 34-30 victory over Bamberg-Ehrhardt at the Battle in the Swamp tournament Thursday.

K. Johnson led Bamberg-Ehrhardt with eight points.

Correction

Bethune-Bowman boys basketball player Jakori Judson's name was misspelled in an article about the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament. The Times and Democrat sports staff apologizes for the error.