T&D REGION SPORTS

Lake Marion (G) 46, Allendale-Fairfax 45

Lake Marion varsity girls basketball opened the Battle in the Swamp Girls Basketball Tournament with a 46-45 victory over Allendale-Fairfax.

Allendale-Fairfax's Trinity Mickell scored a game-high 20 points while Ji'Myria Green led Lake Marion with 16 points.

Wade Hampton 48, Bamberg-Ehrhardt (G) 30

Bamberg-Ehrhardt varsity girls basketball fell to Wade Hampton 48-30 in the first round of the Battle in the Swamp tournament held at Lake Marion.

Kiya Johnson led B-E with 11 points while Nykeyah Mitchell led Wade Hampton with 20 points.

Kingstree 43, Lake Marion 22

Lake Marion varsity girls basketball fell to Kingstree 43-22 at the Battle in the Swamp tournament Thursday.

Takiya McGee led Kingstree with 14 points while Tenna Allen led Lake Marion with nine points.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY BASKETBALL TOURNEY: Bruins claim title

Allendale-Fairfax 34, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 30

Trinity Mickell scored 17 points to help lead Allendale-Fairfax to a 34-30 victory over Bamberg-Ehrhardt at the Battle in the Swamp tournament Thursday.

K. Johnson led Bamberg-Ehrhardt with eight points.

Correction

Bethune-Bowman boys basketball player Jakori Judson's name was misspelled in an article about the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament. The Times and Democrat sports staff apologizes for the error.

Last year, Orangeburg Prep was able to hand Calhoun Academy its first loss of the season after the Cavaliers got off to a 13-0 start.

