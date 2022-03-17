T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 9, Colleton Prep 6

Matt Layton and Davis Holeman each had three RBIs to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 9-6 win over Colleton Prep Thursday.

Layton led the Cavaliers with three hits Mason Polin and Holeman each had two hits. Connor Hayes threw four innings for Calhoun Academy striking out eight batters.

Calhoun Academy improves to 5-3 (2-0) and will travel to face Orangeburg Prep Friday.

Calhoun Academy 4, Lee Academy 2

Matt Layton pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out six batters to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 4-2 win over Lee Academy Tuesday.

Layton had three hits and scored three runs for the Cavs. Connor Hayes added two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Calhoun Academy improves to 4-3 (2-0 in conference) and will travel to face Colleton Prep Thursday at 6 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep 8, Northside Christian 4

Orangeburg Prep earned its first region win of the season Tuesday after defeating Northside Christian Academy 8-4.

Forrest Sutcliffe threw a complete game, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out seven batters to led the Indians.

At the plate, John Mack, Nick Rivas, Preston Wells, Mo Burrows and Sutcliffe each recorded a hit for OPS.

The Indians improve to 5-1 and 1-0 in conference play

JUNIOR VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 8, Lee Academy 7

Jackson Bronson had a walk-off single in the seventh inning to help Calhoun Academy JV defeat Lee Academy 8-7 Tuesday.

Sage Davis, Jordan Noell, Turner Houck and Bronson each had hits for the JV Cavaliers. Thomas Roland earned the victory pitching in relief. He allowed four runs on four hits in 2.1 innings of work.

Calhoun Academy improves to 3-1 on the season

PREP GOLF

Orangeburg Prep wins Region I match

Orangeburg Prep improved to 6-2 on the season with a win over Calhoun Academy Thursday. Walt Mims led the Indians with a score of 39.

Calhoun Academy's Turner Fleming was the overall medalist after shooting a 36.

Orangeburg Prep will face Gray Collegiate and Mid-Carolina Tuesday at Cobblestone Country Club.

Cavaliers take first region match of the season

Calhoun Academy shot 155 to finish first at the Lexington Country Club Tuesday. Palmetto Christian shot 188 followed by Orangeburg Prep (195) and Northside Christian Academy (233).

The Cavaliers finished the day with six of the top eight golfers. Will Andrews finished first overall after shooting a 36. Orangeburg Prep's Jody Gillam and Calhoun Academy's Turner Fleming finished tied for second with a 38.

Other top finishers for Calhoun include: Garrett Phillips (40), Hollison Smith (41), Jude Walker (41) and Tallon Hood (45). Palmetto Christian's Davis Johnson rounded out the top eight with a score of 44.

Calhoun Academy will be back on the course Thursday at Stono Ferry Golf Course in Hollywood.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0