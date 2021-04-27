T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 9
Greenwood Christian 4
Orangeburg Prep defeated Greenwood Christian Academy 9-4 Monday in the first round of the SCISA 2A state baseball playoffs.
A.J. Tolbert pitched a complete game, allowing 7 hits while striking out 7.
Offensively, the Indians were led by Payton Inabinet 2 for 4, John Mack 2 for 4, AJ Tolbert 2 for 4 and Jonathan Looper 2 for 4, with Hayden McGugan recording a hit.
The Indians were to play at Pee Dee Academy in Mullins on Tuesday in a second-round game at 6 p.m.
Williston-Elko 5
Calhoun County 4
Williston-Elko held off a late Calhoun County rally to win 5-4 on Tuesday.
Trailing 5-0 in bottom of the 7th inning, the Saints rallied to score 4 runs, with 4 hits, before stranding the tying run on base.
LP: Nick Thompson, 6-and-2-thirds innings pitched, 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 10 strikeouts
Offensive leaders for CC: Josh Zeigler 2-for-3, RBI; D.J. James 1-for-3, 2B; Coy Ford and Evan Kiernan both went 1-for-3.
Calhoun County plays at Williston-Elko Thursday at 5 p.m.
JV SOFTBALL
OPS ties LMA 4-4
Orangeburg Prep had Tuesday’s home game against Laurence Manning Academy end in a 4-4 tie at Indian Field.
Prestan Schurlknight pitched for the JV Lady Indians, allowing four runs on 3 hits, while striking out 3 and walking 3.
Kynzi Watford pitched for LMA, allowing five hits, while striking out 1 and walking 2.