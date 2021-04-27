T&D REGION SPORTS

Trailing 5-0 in bottom of the 7th inning, the Saints rallied to score 4 runs, with 4 hits, before stranding the tying run on base.

LP: Nick Thompson, 6-and-2-thirds innings pitched, 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 10 strikeouts

Offensive leaders for CC: Josh Zeigler 2-for-3, RBI; D.J. James 1-for-3, 2B; Coy Ford and Evan Kiernan both went 1-for-3.

Calhoun County plays at Williston-Elko Thursday at 5 p.m.

JV SOFTBALL

OPS ties LMA 4-4

Orangeburg Prep had Tuesday’s home game against Laurence Manning Academy end in a 4-4 tie at Indian Field.

Prestan Schurlknight pitched for the JV Lady Indians, allowing four runs on 3 hits, while striking out 3 and walking 3.