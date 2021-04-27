 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 9

Greenwood Christian 4

Orangeburg Prep defeated Greenwood Christian Academy 9-4 Monday in the first round of the SCISA 2A state baseball playoffs.

A.J. Tolbert pitched a complete game, allowing 7 hits while striking out 7.

Offensively, the Indians were led by Payton Inabinet 2 for 4, John Mack 2 for 4, AJ Tolbert 2 for 4 and Jonathan Looper 2 for 4, with Hayden McGugan recording a hit.

The Indians were to play at Pee Dee Academy in Mullins on Tuesday in a second-round game at 6 p.m.

Williston-Elko 5

Calhoun County 4

Williston-Elko held off a late Calhoun County rally to win 5-4 on Tuesday.

Trailing 5-0 in bottom of the 7th inning, the Saints rallied to score 4 runs, with 4 hits, before stranding the tying run on base.

LP: Nick Thompson, 6-and-2-thirds innings pitched, 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 10 strikeouts

Offensive leaders for CC: Josh Zeigler 2-for-3, RBI; D.J. James 1-for-3, 2B; Coy Ford and Evan Kiernan both went 1-for-3.

Calhoun County plays at Williston-Elko Thursday at 5 p.m.

JV SOFTBALL

OPS ties LMA 4-4

Orangeburg Prep had Tuesday’s home game against Laurence Manning Academy end in a 4-4 tie at Indian Field.

Prestan Schurlknight pitched for the JV Lady Indians, allowing four runs on 3 hits, while striking out 3 and walking 3.

Kynzi Watford pitched for LMA, allowing five hits, while striking out 1 and walking 2.

Hannah Lambrecht, Schurlknight, Savannah McClain, Payton Bordenkecker, and Riley Roe each had singles for the JV Lady Indians.

OPS will return to play Wednesday at Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 5:30 p.m.

