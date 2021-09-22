T&D REGION SPORTS

Lady Raiders defeat Clarendon

Paige Shelton led DA with 12 kills, 10 aces, two receptions and two digs. Krystal Judy added six digs, five aces, four kills, two receptions and two blocks. Lauren Creel had 14 receptions, eight digs, six aces, four assists and three kills while Saylor Judy added 14 assists, five aces, four digs and three kills.

O-W falls to Gilbert

The Bruinettes were led by Stephany Brailey's 13 kills, eight service points, three aces and two block kills. Darian Dawson added 14 digs and five service points. Trinity Winningham had six kills, five service points and three block kills. Ki'ra Wright had 31 digs, seven service points and five kills while Siri Davis added 29 assists, five kills, three block kills and two service points. Laila Ham had 20 digs, Kaitlyn Ham added four kills and Mackenzie Morgan had 23 digs.