VARSITY GOLF

Cavaliers win tri-match

Calhoun Academy defeated Laurence Manning and Cardinal Newman in a tri-match Tuesday. The Cavaliers finished with a team score of 163, four shots better than LMA and eight shots better than CN.

Turner Fleming led Calhoun Academy with a score of 36 (E). Will Andrews finished with a 39.

Calhoun Academy will be back in region action Tuesday when they travel to face Clarendon Hall.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 11, Clarendon Hall 5

Mattie Sikes threw six innings without allowing a hit an striking out 11 batters to help Calhoun Academy defeat Clarendon Hall 11-5 Tuesday.

Barbara Haigler had three hits to lead the Lady Cavs.