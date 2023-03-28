VARSITY GOLF
Cavaliers win tri-match
Calhoun Academy defeated Laurence Manning and Cardinal Newman in a tri-match Tuesday. The Cavaliers finished with a team score of 163, four shots better than LMA and eight shots better than CN.
Turner Fleming led Calhoun Academy with a score of 36 (E). Will Andrews finished with a 39.
Calhoun Academy will be back in region action Tuesday when they travel to face Clarendon Hall.
JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 11, Clarendon Hall 5
Mattie Sikes threw six innings without allowing a hit an striking out 11 batters to help Calhoun Academy defeat Clarendon Hall 11-5 Tuesday.
Barbara Haigler had three hits to lead the Lady Cavs.