T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Branchville 2-2, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1-1

Branchville varsity volleyball defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 2-1 (25-21, 24-26, 25-11) and 2-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-22) in Bamberg Tuesday. With the win Branchville takes a two-game lead in the region standings.

Holly Hill Academy 3, Clarendon Hall 0

Karsyn Smoak led the Lady Raiders with 21 assists and seven kills. Laura Grace Atkinson had 12 kills; Julianna Grooms had six kills and two aces and Kaley Bell had six kills and six aces.