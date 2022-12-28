 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS

  • 0
BASKETBALL, sports, library

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 72, Colleton Prep 48: Orangeburg Prep advanced to the championship of the Silver Bracket with a 72-48 victory over Colleton Prep Wednesday at the Warhawk Holiday Tournament.

Austin Hall scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Orangeburg Prep. T Riley had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks; Jay Plummer had 16 points and three rebounds; Jody Gillam had nine points, 12 assists and five rebounds; Xavier Ravenell had three points; Harris Holstein had three points; Dayton Moorer had three points; Latron Moorer had two points and Davis Turner had two points.

Hundreds of comics in 'Go Comics' at TheTandD.com

Orangeburg Prep (4-5) will face either Charleston Collegiate or Faith Christian at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Last year, Orangeburg Prep was able to hand Calhoun Academy its first loss of the season after the Cavaliers got off to a 13-0 start.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News