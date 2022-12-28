T&D REGION SPORTS

Orangeburg Prep (B) 72, Colleton Prep 48: Orangeburg Prep advanced to the championship of the Silver Bracket with a 72-48 victory over Colleton Prep Wednesday at the Warhawk Holiday Tournament.

Austin Hall scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Orangeburg Prep. T Riley had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks; Jay Plummer had 16 points and three rebounds; Jody Gillam had nine points, 12 assists and five rebounds; Xavier Ravenell had three points; Harris Holstein had three points; Dayton Moorer had three points; Latron Moorer had two points and Davis Turner had two points.