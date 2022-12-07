T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Wilson 61, Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 47

Orangeburg-Wilkinson varsity boys fell to Wilson 61-47 Tuesday night.

Maurion Gordon led the Bruins with 11 points while Horace Jacques added 10 points and five steals.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson travels to face Bethune-Bowman Friday.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 63, Cathedral Academy 53

Tilden Riley scored 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added two blocks to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 63-53 victory over Cathedral Academy Tuesday.

Jay Plummer had 11 points and six rebounds for the Indians. Austin Hall added seven points and 17 rebounds; Jody Gillam had seven points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals; Harris Holstein had seven points and three rebounds; Laytron Moorer had two points and Deytron Moorer had one point.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to Sumter to take part in the Baron Classic beginning Friday. The Indians will face Florence Christian at 5:30 p.m.

Calhoun Academy (B) 60, Northwood 54

The Cavaliers improved to 3-0 on the season with a 60-54 victory over Northwood Academy Tuesday night.

William Felder led the Cavs with 19 points. Will Andrews had 12 points, Connor Hayes had eight points, Turner Fleming had eight points and Jay Haltiwanger had eight points.

Calhoun Academy travels to face Colleton Prep Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (G) 32, Northwood 20

Calhoun Academy junior varsity girls basketball defeated Northwood Academy 32-20.

Weathers Smith led the JV Lady Cavs with 11 points and five rebounds. Ella Jane Stickles had nine points and 12 rebounds; Layla Walker had six points; Chapel Hollingsworth had four points; Sara Marshall had two points.

Calhoun Academy will travel to face Colleton Prep Friday.

Calhoun Academy (B) 46, Northwood 35

Calhoun Academy junior varsity boys basketball defeated Northwood Academy 46-35.

Colt Layton led the JV Cavs with 14 points. Turner Houck had 10 points and Crews Felder added seven points.

Calhoun Academy (2-1) will travel to face Colleton Prep Friday.

MISCELLANEOUS

B-E, Edisto to play Alumni Game

Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Edisto will face off in an alumni basketball game scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Edisto High School. Cost for the event is $5 plus either a canned good or kid’s toy.