T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 66, Laurence Manning 31

Campbell Delaney recorded a double-double scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while adding five assists and five steals to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 66-31 victory over Laurence Manning Wednesday.

Katherine Lambrecht had 13 points, nine steals, six rebounds and four assists. Graysen Garrick had 10 points; Ashby Garrick had nine points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds; Joni Holstad had six points and grabbed seven rebounds and Izzy Exum had nine rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Heathwood Hall Friday.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 56, Laurence Manning Academy 39

Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning 56-39 Wednesday night.

T Riley led the Indians with 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Jody Gillam had 16 points and four steals; Xavier Ravenell had 11 points and four steals; Austin Hall had eight points; Jay Plummer had two points and seven rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep (6-10) will travel to face Heathwood Hall Friday.

Denmark-Olar (B) 70, Calhoun County 45

Denmark-Olar improved to 7-0 in region play with a 70-45 win over Calhoun County Tuesday.

Brushaurd Young recorded a triple-double scoring 27 points and grabbing 18 rebounds while blocking three shots to help lead the Vikings. Ja’Quari Williams had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists while Keithan Washington had 14 points and four steals.

Denmark-Olar will be at home Friday against North.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 41, Bethune-Bowman (G) 35

Bethune-Bowman fell to 4-11 on the season and 3-2 in region play after a 41-35 loss to Bamberg-Ehrhardt Tuesday.

ChaMyri Boneparte recorded a double-double scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Mohawks. Chauntavia Haynes added nine points.

Bethune-Bowman will be on the road Friday at Estill.

Bethune-Bowman 59, Bamberg-Ehrhardt (B) 55

Anthony Williams led Bamberg-Ehrhardt with 15 points, six steals and five rebounds but the Red Raiders fell to Bethune-Bowman 59-55 Tuesday.

Tre Hinton had 13 points, nine assists, six steals and five rebounds while Isiah Johnson had 11 points and seven steals for the Red Raiders.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt will play host to Branchville Friday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 68, Dreher 44

Jeremiah Jacques led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals to help lead the Bruins to a 68-44 win over Dreher Tuesday.

Brykel Washington added 17 points, five assists and three steals while Horaces Jacques had 15 points and five rebounds.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson improves to 3-0 in region play and will travel to face Lower Richland Friday.

Andrew Jackson Academy (B) 71, Calhoun Academy 62

Andrew Jackson Academy improved to 3-0 in region play after a 71-62 victory over Calhoun Academy Tuesday.

Robert Clark led the Warriors with 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. DL Johnson had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Brendon Brantley had 15 points and Eric Parker had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Calhoun Academy was led by William Felder who had 19 points. Will Andrews had 17 points, Turner Fleming had 12 points, Jay Haltiwanger had 10 points, Elliott Brown had two points and Jude Walker had two points.

Calhoun Academy (13-4, 2-1) will be at home Friday against St. John’s Christian Academy. Andrew Jackson Academy (17-3, 3-0) will travel to face Dorchester Academy Friday.

Andrew Jackson Academy (G) 38, Calhoun Academy 33

McKenzie Beard led Andrew Jackson Academy with 12 points as the Lady Warriors defeated Calhoun Academy 38-33 Tuesday.

Bella Carrigg had seven points, McKinley Beard had six points and Ryleigh Trivette had six points.

Andrew Jackson Academy will travel to face Dorchester Academy Friday.

Lake Marion (B) 51, Academic Magnet 38

The Gators improved to 2-3 in region play with a 51-38 victory over Academic Magnet Tuesday.

Javieon Jamison led Lake Marion with 15 points. Jeremiah Smith had 12 points and Jalen King had 10 points.

Lake Marion will play host to Orangeburg-Wilkinson Saturday.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 46, Laurence Manning 43

Orangeburg Prep improved to 8-2 on the season with a 46-43 victory over Laurence Manning Wednesday.

Avery Ravenell led the Indians with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. Walt Mims had 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks; Jackson Strickland had four points and nine rebounds; Charlie McCutcheon had two points and Eli Panteleon had two points.

Shane Goines led Laurence Manning with 29 points.

OPS will be back in action Friday on the road at Heathwood Hall.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 41, Laurence Manning 11

Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning 41-11 Wednesday night.

Hannah Lambrecht and Mary Legare Delaney each had 10 points and four steals to lead the Lady Indians. Jayme Culler added eight points in the victory.

Calhoun Academy (B) 59, Andrew Jackson Academy 12

Calhoun Academy improved to 7-2 on the season after a 59-12 win over Andrew Jackson Academy Tuesday.

Crews Felder led the Cavaliers with 11 points. Will Strock had 10 points, Colt Layton had eight points, Dayton Birkland had six points, Chase Strickland had five points, Brody Durr had five points, C-Rob Thornton had four points, Jordan Noell had four points, Avery Fralick had three points, Turner Houck had two points and Christian Sonne had one point.

Calhoun Academy will be at home Friday against St. John’s Christian Academy.