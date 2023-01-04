T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 53, Dorchester Academy 24

Orangeburg Prep girls varsity basketball defeated Dorchester Academy 53-24 Tuesday.

Katherine Lambrecht led the Lady Indians with 15 points and eight steals. Campbell Delaney had nine points and six steals; Annabelle Hunter had six points and four rebounds; Graysen Garrick had six points; Ashby Garrick had five points and five steals; Jane Walker Yonce had eight rebounds and Joni Holstad had eight rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Calhoun Academy Friday.

North (B) 81, Wagener-Salley 53

North boys varsity improved to 8-5 and 2-1 in region play with an 81-53 victory over Wagener-Salley Tuesday.

Jalen Jefferson led the Eagles with 21 points, five steals and three rebounds. Stetson Stack had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals while KJ Stobert added 14 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks.

North will travel to face Calhoun County Friday.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 57, Dorchester Academy 27

Orangeburg Prep varsity boys defeated Dorchester Academy 57-27 Tuesday.

Austin Hall led the Indians with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jody Gillam had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists; Tilden Riley had nine points and three blocks; Harris Holstein had six points and five assists; Jay Plummer had five points and seven rebounds; Latron Moorer had three points and three rebounds; Daytron Moorer had two points and Jahmari Locke had two points.

Dorchester Academy was led by Ben Marchant’s nine points. Caleb Byron had seven points and Manning Thompson had six points.

Orangeburg Prep (5-6) will play host to Calhoun Academy Friday.

Calhoun Academy (B) 63, Jefferson Davis Academy 29

William Felder had 20 points to lead Calhoun Academy to a 63-29 win over Jefferson Davis Academy Tuesday.

William Andrews and Jay Haltiwanger each had nine points while Connor Hayes and Turner Fleming each had eight points.

Calhoun Academy (9-3) travels to face Orangeburg Prep Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 33, Dorchester Academy 11

Mary Legare Delaney had 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals to help lead Orangeburg Prep junior varsity girls to a 33-11 victory over Dorchester Academy Tuesday.

Hannah Lambrecht had nine points, five assists and four steals and Prestan Schurlknight had six steals.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Calhoun Academy beginning at 4 p.m.

Calhoun Academy (B) 57, Jefferson Davis Academy 6

Calhoun Academy junior varsity boys defeated Jefferson Davis Academy 57-6 Tuesday.

Chase Strickland led the Cavs with 17 points. Colt Layton had 13 points and Brody Durr had eight points.

Calhoun Academy (6-1) will face Orangeburg Prep Friday.

GIRLS' B TEAM BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (G) 24, Dorchester Academy 2

Calhoun Academy B-Team girls defeated Dorchester Academy 24-2 Wednesday.

Hallee Lambert led the Lady Cavs with six points. Adalynne Fallaw, Shay Hane and Campbell Strock each had four points while Baylor Preast, Anna Brings Evans and Emily Haigler each had two points.

Laurence Manning 31, Orangeburg Prep (B) 22

Orangeburg Prep B-Team boys fell to Laurence Manning 31-22 Wednesday.

Manav Pandya led the Indians with six points. Marshall Livingston had five points; Noah Clark had four points; Chris Jackson had three points; Arav Patel had two points.

Orangeburg Prep (2-2) will face Calhoun Academy Thursday at 6 p.m.