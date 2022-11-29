T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 55, Colleton Prep 34

Orangeburg Prep varsity boys basketball defeated Colleton Prep 55-34 Monday.

Austin Hall led the Indians with 10 points and seven rebounds. Jay Plummer had 10 points; Tilden Riley had nine points and 16 rebounds; Latron Moorer had nine points and four steals; Jody Gillam had six points; Johmari Locke had four points; Harris Holstein had three points; Luis Fernandez had two points and Xavier Ravenell had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Dorchester Academy Wednesday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 68, Colleton Prep 9

Campbell Delaney had 14 points, six steals and five assists to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 68-9 victory over Colleton Prep Monday.

Jane Walker Yonce had 11 points and eight rebounds; Katherine Lambrecht had 10 points and five steals; Annabelle Hunter had nine points; Joni Holstad had eight point and Ashby Garrick had eight points; eight rebounds and eight steals.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Wednesday against Dorchester Academy.

Andrew Jackson Academy (B) 82, John Paul II 43

Brendon Brantley led Andrew Jackson Academy with 28 points while DL Johnson added a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Warriors (4-0) defeated John Paul II 82-43.

Robert Johnson added 13 points, seven assists and four steals for AJA.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Wilkinson (B) 27, Wilson 23

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson junior varsity basketball team defeated Wilson 27-23.

Marcus Felder and Amorie Miley each had seven points to lead the JV Bruins. Jordan Robins added six points.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 50, Colleton Prep 8

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity boys basketball defeated Colleton Prep 50-8 Monday.

Walt Mims led the JV Indians with 11 points, six steals and six assists. Charlie McCutcheon had 11 points and six steals; Morrison Burroughs had eight points and three rebounds; Hart Wiles had seven points and eight rebounds; Avery Ravenell had seven points and eight steals; Jackson Strickland had four points and three rebounds; Ger’Maury Robinson had two points and four rebounds and Eli Panteleon had three rebounds, two steals and a block.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Dorchester Academy Wednesday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 49, Colleton Prep 5

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity girls defeated Colleton Prep 49-5 Monday.

Prestan Schurlknight led the JV Lady Indians with 13 points and six steals. Kate Holstein had eight points; Mary Legare Delaney had eight points and seven steals; Hannah Lambrecht had six points and six steals.