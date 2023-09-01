VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Holly Hill Academy 3, Dorchester Academy 0

Holly Hill varsity volleyball defeated Dorchester Academy 3-0 (25-15, 28-26, 28-26) Tuesday.

Leading the way for HHA was Kaley Bell who had nine aces, 24 assists, 12 digs and eight kills. Chloe Wren had six kills and seven digs; Peyton Strickland had one ace, seven kills and one assists; Essie Wolpert had six kills, one block and one assist and Kloie Mizell had two aces, four kills and 12 digs.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Carver Edisto 2, Swansea 0

Carver Edisto Middle School defeated Swansea 2-0 Tuesday. Camille Govan led the Lady Cougars with 30 serving points.

Carver Edisto (1-0) will be at home Sept. 5 against Elloree.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 28, Pinewood Prep 24

Orangeburg Prep's middle school football team opened its season with a 28-24 victory over Pinewood Prep.

Cholly Williams led the Indians with a kickoff return for a touchdown while Council Burroughs added a 55 yard fumble return for a score.

Defensively, OPS was led by Mac Strickland, Caden Welch and Ayden Butler.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Florence Christian Thursday at 6 p.m.

CLAFLIN VOLLEYBALL

Claflin 3, Salem 0

Claflin opened its season with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-17) victory over the Salem Tigers Thursday.

The Lady Panthers were led by Kyndall Perry who had nine kills, three aces and 13 digs. Taneja Robinson had six kills and one solo block.