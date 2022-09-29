T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3, Calhoun Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball defeated Calhoun Academy 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-23).

The Lady Indians were led by Joni Holstad who had 15 service points, one ace, one kill, one block and seven digs. Abby Lyn Pantaleon had five service points, nine kills, two blocks and seven digs; Izzy Exum had six kills and 10 digs; Katherine Lambrecht had 17 digs; Payton Schurlknight had seven digs and Lauren Ballew had seven digs.

Orangeburg Prep will be on the road at Thomas Sumter Tuesday, Oct. 4

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Calhoun Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball defeated Calhoun Academy 2-0 (25-19, 25-11).

Prestan Schurlknight led OPS with 12 service points, three aces, one kill and 12 digs. Morgan Newsome had eight service points, two kills and eight digs; Kate Holstein had seven service points, two aces and two kills.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Carver Edisto 3, North 0

Carver Edisto Middle School volleyball defeated North 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-23).

Carver Edisto 3, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 2

Carver Edisto Middle School volleyball rallied from two sets down to defeat Bamberg-Ehrhardt. The Cougars are 5-2 on the season.