T&D REGION SPORTS

Touchdown Club resumes Thursday

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club is scheduled to resume meeting Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Orangeburg Conference Center.

Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons will speak to the club via Zoom. SC State head coach Buddy Pough will comment on the Bulldogs upcoming game against the Rattlers and the club will recognize Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week for the last two weeks.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning at Noon. Tickets for non-members can be purchased at the door for $20.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Thomas Sumter 3, Orangeburg Prep 1

Orangeburg Prep’s varsity volleyball team fell to Thomas Sumter 3-1 (26-24, 25-12, 19-25, 25-18).

Izzy Exum led OPS with seven service points, three aces, one assist, eight kills and eight digs. Annabelle Hunter had six service points, three aces, 20 assists and 18 digs; Abby Lyn Pantaleon had six service points, two aces, three kills and one dig; Lauren Ballew had a season-high 13 kills.

Orangeburg Prep will be at Colleton Prep Wednesday.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Thomas Sumter 0

The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity volleyball team defeated Thomas Sumter 2-0 (25-10, 25-11).

Prestan Schurlknight led the Lady Indians with 12 service points, five aces and three digs. Jayme Culler had 10 service points, two aces, two assists and three digs; Kate Holstein had eight kills and Emma Grace Burleson had four kills.

Orangeburg Prep will be at Colleton Prep Wednesday.

O-W junior varsity fall to Gilbert

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s junior varsity volleyball team fell to 6-4 after a loss to Gilbert Tuesday.

Leading the JV Bruinettes was Nylah Holmes with 10 service points and an ace. Erin Glover had nine service points and two blocks; Arielle King had seven service points and eight assists and Rhianna Coleman had five assists.

O-W will be at Swansea Thursday.

B-TEAM VOLLEYBALL

Gray Collegiate 2, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep's B-Team volleyball lost to Gray Collegiate 0-2 (12-25, 10-23) Tuesday.

Savannah Ruple led the team with five service points and one ace. Morgan Gue had three service points and three aces.

Timmerman 2, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep's B-Team fell to Timmerman 0-2 (19-25, 22-25) Tuesday.

Allie Brynn Furtick led the team with seven service points and three aces. Savannah Ruple had seven service points and one ace. Brook Fogle had five service points and four aces.