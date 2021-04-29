 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D REGION SPORTS
0 comments
editor's pick alert

T&D REGION SPORTS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, Baseball generic illustration

VARSITY BASEBALL

Pee Dee Academy 5, Orangeburg Prep 3

Orangeburg Prep baseball lost its second-round playoff game to Pee Dee Academy 5-3.

Copeland Furtick pitched two innings, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits while striking out 3. Forrest Sutcliffe pitched five innings, allowing 0 hits and 0 runs while striking out 3.

Offensively the Indians were led by AJ Tolbert going 2 for 3 with Copeland Furtick, Ben Journey, Hayden McGugan and Jonathan Looper recording a hit.

The Indian are 1-1 in the playoffs and will face an elimination game vs. Greenwood Christian Academy Friday in Orangeburg at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News