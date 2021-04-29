T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL

Pee Dee Academy 5, Orangeburg Prep 3

Orangeburg Prep baseball lost its second-round playoff game to Pee Dee Academy 5-3.

Copeland Furtick pitched two innings, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits while striking out 3. Forrest Sutcliffe pitched five innings, allowing 0 hits and 0 runs while striking out 3.

Offensively the Indians were led by AJ Tolbert going 2 for 3 with Copeland Furtick, Ben Journey, Hayden McGugan and Jonathan Looper recording a hit.

The Indian are 1-1 in the playoffs and will face an elimination game vs. Greenwood Christian Academy Friday in Orangeburg at 6:30 p.m.

