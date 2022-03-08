T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 16, Thomas Sumter 0 (5 innings)

Matt Layton and Connor Hayes combined to no-hit Thomas Sumter Monday. Layton threw 4.1 innings and struck out 11 batters.

Layton added two hits and four RBIs while Hayes had two hits. William Felder had three hits and two RBIs

Branchville 8, Barnwell 5

Nate Bauer threw 5.1 innings giving up seven hits and striking out four to earn the win in Branchville’s 8-5 victory over Barnwell Monday.

Jonathan Looper finished the game, striking out three and earning a save.

Blake Connor led Branchville with two hits and two RBIs while Bauer added a hit and two RBIs. Looper had a two-run home run for the Yellow Jackets.

North 16, Blackville-Hilda 1

Josiah Jackson threw two innings, allowed one hit and struck out six to help lead North to a 16-1 win over Blackville-Hilda Monday night.

Edisto 7, Battery Creek 4

Taylor Turner had a two-run home run and Hayden McGugan added a solo home run to help lead Edisto to a 7-4 win over Battery Creek Monday.

JV BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 17, Thomas Sumter 0 (3 innings)

Thomas Roland threw two innings striking out four and not allowing a hit as Calhoun Academy's JV defeated Thomas Sumter Tuesday.

The Cavaliers scored 17 runs on four hits, but Thomas Sumter walked 15 Calhoun Academy batters. Roland had one hit and scored four runs. Hood, Strickland and Houck each had two RBIs in the win.

B-TEAM SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 13, Laurence Manning 1

Prestan Schurlknight pitched the Lady Indians to a 13-1 win over Laurence Manning Tuesday. Schurlknight gave up two hits and two walks while striking out 10, she also added two hits and 3 RBIs.

Audrey O'Neal had two hits and two RBIs and Calee Hartzog had two hits and scored two runs. Hannah Lambrecht, Emma Grace Burleson, Jayme Culler and Kaislei Kinsey each had a hit.

Orangeburg Prep hosts Wilson Hall Wednesday.

VARSITY SOCCER

Ridge Spring-Monetta 3, Denmark-Olar 1

