T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 56, Cathedral Academy 51

Orangeburg Prep varsity girls defeated Cathedral Academy 56-51 Tuesday.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 20 points and seven rebounds. Ashby Garrick had nine points; Katherine Lambrecht had eight points; Joni Holstad had eight points and 10 rebounds; Izzy Exum had seven points and Jane Walker Yonce had five points.

Orangeburg Prep will take part in the Baron Bash in Sumter beginning Friday at 4 p.m. The Lady Indians will open the tournament against Florence Christian.

North (B) 56, Swansea 50

The North varsity basketball team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 56-50 win over Swansea Monday night.

Jalen Jefferson led the Eagles with 32 points while adding eight rebounds, seven steals and two blocks. Kashannon Stobert added seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Eagles travel to face C.A. Johnson Friday night.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 38, Cathedral Academy 23

Orangeburg Prep JV boys improved to 4-0 on the season with a 38-23 win over Cathedral Academy Tuesday.

Avery Ravenell led the Indians with 15 points, five steals and three assists. Walt Mims had eight points, five rebounds and three assists; Charlie McCutcheon had six points and eight rebounds; Ger'Maury Robinson had four points; Eli Panteleon had three points and Hart Wiles had two points and four rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Calhoun Academy Dec. 16.

Wilson (B) 34, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 32

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s JV basketball team fell to Wilson Monday 34-32.

Jordan Robins led the Bruins with 12 points while Jordan McGahee added eight points and six rebounds.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Hammond 38, Orangeburg Prep (B) 37

Orangeburg Prep B-Team fell to Hammond 38-37 Monday night.

Parker Gray led the Indians with 20 points while Cholly Williams added 12 points.

OPS (1-1) will play host to Calhoun Academy Thursday.

Hammond 21, Orangeburg Prep (G) 8

Orangeburg Prep B-Team fell to Hammond 21-8 Monday night.

Natalie Hall, Morgan Gue, Brynley Bolen and Aaliyah Ayala each had two points for the Lady Indians.

OPS will play host to Calhoun Academy Thursday.